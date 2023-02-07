NFM looks to boost exports, increase value-added goods

NATIONAL Flour Mills (NFM) is trying to increase its export sales to half of its total revenue by 2026.
According to its chief executive officer, Ian Mitchell, in an effort to grow the company, there must be a mix of diversification of offerings and increased market share in the Caribbean.
“So exports are a big part of the growth strategy. We have a very well thought out plan, strategic plan, a five-year plan which we started last year, 2022-2026.” Mitchell explained.
Mitchell said there was a significant opportunity in what he called value-added products.
“I am not saying that flour is not a valuable product itself, but other products such as our dry mixes, our polourie mixes, our baking powder, these sort of things….are what we consider to be value-added products. We think the quality of what we produce in that particular category of products is way superior to what you will find anywhere else in the market, and those products are the products we would like to see more on the export market.” Mitchell insisted.
He added there is a significant opportunity to grow the pet food market as more people take better care of their animals.
He said there are two approaches that the company is pursuing: The first is to make the business more efficient.
“We want to do what we are currently doing better and therefore pass on savings to our customers, better quality, improved performance in the same products.
“Then we want to introduce new products, we want to grow the portfolio, we want to enter into other areas and enter into new markets.”
To achieve this, NFM plans to concentrate on growing sales of dry mixes, animal feed, and pet food, which in the future he would like to account for 75 per cent of its export portfolio.
Mitchell told the Express Business that last year the plan was to have a strong fourth quarter while still achieving some level of growth in volume. The company was able to achieve this, particularly in the food category, which is flour and dry mixes.
“We were able to see some growth so the next thing is really to get the business to a place where we see the kind of profits,” Mitchell added.
He said growth is one thing but it must be translated into actual profits.
The executive said that in support of the export growth strategy, the company sought and achieved internationally recognised SQF (Safe Quality Food) certification following a comprehensive audit of its facilities, processes and operations that was completed in November 2022.
The SQF Programme is a means by which food manufacturers and production sites protect their brands, strengthen partner relationships and expand trading partnership opportunities.
Mitchell told the Express Business: “A big part of our efforts last year was to get SQF certification which really says we are an organisation that operates at the same level as the top mills and the top food-producing companies in the world as it relates to food safety.”
He said the certification gives consumers the confidence that its products can be sold anywhere in the world and it can compete from a quality and food safety standpoint.
NFM intends to target key markets including the wider English-speaking Caribbean, the Dutch Caribbean, Panama, Haiti, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, North America, and the United Kingdom.
Mitchell accepts that the NFM’s share price has taken a hit, arguing to get the share price up would require a growth strategy, which is what NFM is pursuing.
As a result of the momentum from 2022, he expects better profits this year.
Mitchell wants between eight and ten per cent of NFM’s revenue number to show up as profit before taxes on the accounts.
“That is the kind of profits we see based on how the business is structured and our cost structure. We are very capital intensive, which means the equipment to make animal feed, to make pet food and to make flour is very expensive, and keeping that maintained is very expensive,” he said.
Mitchell said the plan is to invest heavily in marketing and the company has already started that.
“You have to put your money where your mouth is and you would have noticed that we have done a lot more work this year with Ibis, reminding people that Ibis is the flour they grew up on and the quality is still superior to anything else on the local market. We spent a lot of time reminding consumers about that and I am proud to say the message hit home.”
He said NFM now has a greater appreciation of the importance of marketing its products and not taking that for granted.
“No longer can NFM assume because we have good products the consumers will pick us off the shelves without us reminding and guiding them of the benefits of having our products in their home.” He added.
He said NFM has also done a lot of work to be certain that consumers understand how to use its products and it also works with larger clients to ensure that they get the best use of products.
There is however a looming danger and while Mitchell refused to call it the dumping of goods, he said the numbers do not add up.
He explained, “The numbers are still small but there is some product coming in from Turkey and that is because we have some very low barriers for entry and it is well documented that Turkey produces a huge amount of flour products and there are a lot of mechanisms that allow them to export flour at a very low cost so we have some of that happening.
Mitchell added, “I am simply saying that when you look at the price of wheat and you look at trade costs and so on, the mathematics does not seem to work out when I do it.”
He said NFM must compete on its strengths, which are high-quality products and technical support to customers.