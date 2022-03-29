NFM operating profit drops 88%

After-tax profits at majority State-owned producer National Flours Mills (NFM) plummeted in 2021.
Operating profit fell from $40 million in 2020 to $4.6 million last year, a decline of 88 per cent, the company’s audited financial statements for its year ended December 31, 2021 indicated.
While the company was able to generate revenue of $441.7 million last year, $23.8 million more than 2020, the impact of factors like global supply chain disruptions resulting from the pandemic, surging grain prices and shipping delays as well as raw material prices coupled with the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on salaries and wages translated into a 19.2 per cent increase in cost of sales and a 30.6 per cent decline in gross profit.
NFM chairman Nigel Romano said in his report, that the company was able to achieve a net profit after tax for 2021 of $1.3 million.
Romano said 2022 will be even more challenging, with the increasing impact of climate change being exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine and its impact on global wheat and fertiliser supplies.
“Therefore, we will be monitoring the supply chain and wheat prices, which have already increased by over 50 per cent this year, while working diligently to procure these vital commodities as efficiently as possible,” he said.
Romano said NFM will continue to focus its resources on modernising facilities and streamlining its processes to increase operating efficiency. “However, the pandemic and the recent shift in global geopolitics has intensified the need to identify alternative revenue streams. Given the unpredictability of grain prices, which we cannot control, the management team is working on strategies to ensure the sustained viability of the company,” he stressed.
Romano indicated that the urgency of the need to shift is reinforced by the loss sustained in 2021 in its flour division, primarily due to the significant increase in grain prices.
“We are not able to pay a dividend based on the results for fiscal 2021, however, we remain committed to achieving a better performance in 2022 to create value for our customers and shareholders and the very necessary increase in prices for our flour products will help return the division to profitability,” he said.