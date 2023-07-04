NFM price cut coming

NATIONAL Flour Mills Ltd is in the process of planning a price reduction on its flour products, its chief executive officer, Ian Mitchell, has said.
Mitchell made the comment to the Express yesterday in response to queries following Nutrimix Flour Mills’ announcement that it had reduced the prices on its Country Pride and Nutrimix Premium Grade 2kg and 10kg flour products on Monday.
“We were actually in the process of planning a price reduction on flour products. We have been monitoring the grain market and talking to market experts while also having discussions with our customers during the past few weeks,” Mitchell said.
“At the direction of our board, we are working on a sustainable price reduction approach which takes all cost inputs into account, including our plans to upgrade our equipment to improve long-term performance. We said we would reduce our prices once there was a reduction in the cost of inputs,” he said.
Mitchell said several factors inform its prices including grain, shipping, processing and plant efficiency.
“It is important that we set a price that we can sustain so that our customers, including our commercial customers, can plan their business. We want to ensure as much as possible that any further price adjustments in the near future will be downward movements. We are very conscious of the effects of price instability, and we want to avoid the anxiety that could be caused by prices moving in both directions.
A price reduction is imminent. We will announce soon,” Mitchell said.
Nutrimix said its price reduction ranges from ten per cent to 13 per cent on its 2kg flour and ten per cent to 12 per cent on its 10kg size.
A price reduction on our entire range of 45kg products is also imminent, it said.
“Globally, wheat prices and shipping costs have decreased, and there has been an improvement in the reliability of the supply chain. Locally, we have experienced increased foreign exchange costs (excluding USD), insurance, transportation, security and wages. These factors collectively have inhibited us from reducing our prices by a greater amount,” Nutrimix stated.
“At Nutrimix, we recognise the importance of keeping basic food items at minimal and affordable prices. As a leading manufacturer of flour, one of our key priorities is to continuously seek out initiatives to ensure that our products are safely produced and sold at competitive prices,” it stated.
Nutrimix said it has also taken several initiatives to improve the efficiency of its operations and reduce its milling and processing costs.