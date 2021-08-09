NFM profits plunge 84%

DESPITE its after-tax profits plunging by 84.3 per cent for the first six months of its 2021 financial year, majority State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM) says it “remains committed to keeping the price of flour at 2008 levels at this time.”
NFM’s after-tax profits for the six months from January 1 to June 30, 2021 declined to $2.1 million from $13.6 million for the corresponding period in 2020.
NFM chairman Nigel Romano said the publicly listed milling company’s first-half financial performance was due to the “devastating impact of the pandemic.
In comments accompanying the company’s unaudited results, Romano pointed out that every stage of NFM’s supply chain—from grain production through distribution and delivery of the final product —were significantly impacted by the disruptions.
“NFM was affected by the worst wheat crop for 33 years, both from a yield and quality perspective, resulting in increases in grain prices, a situation that is not expected to improve as new variants of the virus continue to delay a return to some level of normalcy,” Romano said.
He said NFM continues to be affected by disruptions to the global supply chain, which resulted in shortages of other raw and packaging materials.
These factors, coupled with reduced operating hours, negatively affected the company’s ability to supply its customers with orders on time and in full, he said.
Despite those factors, Romano said, NFM was able to achieve a 1.6 per cent increase in revenue year on year. NFM’s revenue increased to $210.1 million for the first half of 2021, compared with $206.7 million for the first half of 2020.
“However, our cost of sales increased by 12 per cent, resulting in a 27 per cent decrease in gross profit compared to the prior year,” said the NFM chairman, adding, “The increase in the cost of sales was mainly due to rising prices of all grain at source and significant upticks in the cost of freight and packaging.”
He also noted that the company’s selling and distribution expenses increased by 11 per cent year-on-year due to higher local transportation costs and increased bad debt provisions.
“Against this background, NFM continues to utilise all avenues available to manage its grain-purchasing efforts to source raw material at the lowest possible prices, while ensuring availability of supplies,” Romano said.
He said: “The process optimisation and continuous improvement initiatives, which were started in 2020, will now assume even greater significance as we work to achieve operational efficiency.”
Some 51 per cent of NFM’s shares are owned by National Enterprises Ltd, the State-owned investment holding company. The balance of shares in the company are held by local individuals, companies and institutions.