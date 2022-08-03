DESPITE two increases in the price of flour this year, majority State-owned National Flour Mills yesterday announced an after-tax loss of $2.33 million for the first six months of its financial year, compared to a $2.14 million profit in the same period in 2021.
The company reported revenue of $228.29 million for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022, which was an 8.66 per cent increase over the same period in 2021.
In his review, NFM chairman Nigel Romano pointed out that the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacted supplies of wheat, fuel and fertiliser, which disrupted global markets and caused food and fuel prices to soar.
He said despite the 8.66 per cent in revenue, the global increase in the price of wheat, which he described as “uncontrollable,” caused a 12.3 per cent increase in the cost of sales, up from $168.9 million for the first six months of 2021 to $189.7 million in 2022.
“The net effect was a 6.3 per cent decrease in gross profit, an 85 per cent decrease in operating profit, down from $3.3 million to $500,000 and an after-tax loss of $2.3 million compared to an after-tax profit of $2.1 million for the first six months of 2021.
“This was the context for the 33 per cent increase in the price of flour in June 2022,” said Romano.
He said the NFM board is acutely aware of the importance of flour to the living standards of its customers. As a result, the board continues to work with management to monitor global markets to ensure availability of wheat supplies, while ensuring the availability of wheat supplies.
“We have secured supplies for the rest of the year and do not expect to change prices in the near future,” said the NFM chairman. However, future contracts normally work by allowing buyers and sellers to agree on a price of wheat that will be delivered in the future, typically three months’ time. And a lot can change in three months.”
Apart from the 33 per cent hike in flour prices in June, NFM also increased the wholesale price of flour by between 15 and 22 per cent and the price of its retail brands by 10 per cent and 17 per cent, effective January 3, 2022.
In a statement on December 30, 2021, NFM said: “The most important point to note is that wheat accounts for over 60 per cent of our raw material imports and, during the past 18 months, the price of wheat has increased more than 100 per cent.
“The price of spring wheat moved from as low as US$5.00 per bushel in 2020, to as high as US$10.91 per bushel this year. In fact the price today is US$10.06 per bushel. Additionally, the cost of freight has increased more than 110 per cent.”