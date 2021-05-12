NFM’s net income falls 62.4 per cent

MAJORITY State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM) yesterday reported a 62.4 per cent decline in its after-tax profits for the first quarter of its 2021 financial.
NFM’s after-tax profit for the three months ended March 31, 2021 totalled $2.63 million, down from $7.01 million the grain miller reported in 2021.
NFM’s chairman, Nigel Romano, said the company’s performance was adversely impacted by escalating grain prices: wheat prices increased by 25 per cent, soyabean meal by 40 per cent and corn prices by 60 per cent.
“Mindful of its role in feeding the nation, NFM absorbed as much of the price increase as it could. However, a portion of the increases had to be passed on to the customer,” Romano indicated, adding that the company implemented minimal price increases for feed products, dry-mix products and for traded goods.
“The surge in grain prices is expected to continue in 2021 and NFM will continue to monitor closely and look for savings whenever possible.”
The chairman also added that with a new CEO on board, NFM has started the process of reviewing its strategic initiatives to ensure it delivers improved value to its customers. “Capital improvement is high on the agenda as we begin to structure the business for growth and to deliver its mission,” said Romano.