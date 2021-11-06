NFM: We cannot produce flour at a loss

CHAIRMAN of National Flour Mills Ltd (NFM), Nigel Romano, said yesterday the majority State-owned company is looking at all options, as it continues to grapple with higher international price of wheat, the primary input into flour, which is by far the favourite staple of T&T citizens.
“It is a perfect storm,” said Romano, referencing higher prices of wheat and the higher cost of transporting the commodity from the country’s main import markets in North America.
Romano said since 2019, NFM’s raw material cost per metric tonne of flour has increased by just under 30 per cent and is expected to increase by another 5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021.
He said, however, the company’s overall production cost per metric tonne of flour only increased by 12 per cent, due to savings as a result of improvements in labour and process efficiencies from our continuous improvement efforts.
“We are trying to do everything we can. The focus has been on what we can control…but at some point in time we have to look at other alternatives,” the he said.
Asked if he is warning the public to brace for higher flour prices, Romano said: “I am not warning the public about anything. I am saying that we have to look at all options. At the end of the day, we cannot be running an unprofitable operation. We cannot be producing at a loss, especially at a gross profit loss.”
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, NFM’s gross profit declined by 26.6 per cent to $41.13 million, from $56.08 million for the first six months of 2020. But the publicly listed company’s after-tax profit for the period January to June 2021 plunged by 84.3 per cent to $2.14 million from $13.68 million in 2020.
Romano said he does not think the recent signals of higher wheat prices on the North American markets would push NFM into a loss-making position at the end of its current financial year on December 31, 2021.
He said, though, the company is more concerned about the price of wheat next year, “because this thing does not seem to be settling down.
“Prices of inputs into the production of wheat are going up. And on top of that, you have the transportation cost. So, it is not just the higher prices of wheat, the cost of shipping wheat has increased as well.”
Climate change and the impact of the coronavirus on the ability of people to work is also impacting the price of wheat, he said.
And he ruled out accessing lower-priced wheat from elsewhere in the world than North America.
That is because, globally, the price of wheat has increased substantially.
On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that “a poor harvest of spring wheat and concern over the winter crop have pushed prices for the grain to its highest levels in years and signal more food inflation ahead.”
The newspaper reported that futures prices for hard-red spring wheat, which grows over summer on the northern Plains and is favoured by bakers and pizza makers, last week hit its highest price on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange since the 2008 planting season.
The Wall Street Journal said drought across the Northern Hemisphere is the main driver of higher wheat prices, but that strong demand around the world, snarled supply lines and rising costs of farm inputs, like fertiliser and fuel, are contributing.
“What we have done is try to substitute a different type of wheat, which has not gone up as much. But even that is being impacted by the unprecedented increases. But you can only do so much of that without impacting quality,” said Romano.
NFM has traditionally imported two types of wheat: soft-red winter and dark-northern spring. An official of the company told the Sunday Express yesterday that NFM has recently reintroduced hard-red winter.
In his chairman’s report accompanying NFM’s financial results for the six months to June 30, 2021, Romano said NFM “remains committed to keep the price of flour at 2008 levels at this time.” Yesterday, he said the company had not adopted a policy not to pass on higher wheat prices to local customers in higher flour prices.
Romano added: “We have taken a decision to hold (flour prices) as long as is possible, without impacting profitability. And as you know, we have worked very hard on improving productivity, by getting more efficient on the production side.”
He said though the company is still looking at all options because these price increases are unprecedented, NFM had not adopted a policy.