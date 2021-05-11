NGC and Tringen sign new gas deal

Mark Loquan

After three years of negotiations, the National Gas Company (NGC) has signed a new gas sales agreement with Trinidad Nitrogen Company (Tringen) to end in 2023.

For the NGC, it is a continuation of signing gas sales agreements with the energy sector to ensure business continuity. Most of the contracts had expired and energy plants were on shorter-term contracts to keep them operational. However, reaching new terms at a time when the cost of gas has increased ensures that plants remain on the estate.

For Tringen, the agreement ensures security and predictability of supply.

At yesterday’s signing, Energy Minister Stuart Young said Government was committed to being more proactive in its negotiations moving forward and signalled his intent to begin discussions with upstream companies, whose contracts will end in 2023.

Young said that for now, the issues with regard to gas to the Point Lisas industrial Estate have stabilised.

He pointed out that looking ahead there are projects to further shore up gas security such as BHP’s deepwater venture Calypso and the development of the Manatee field, which Shell would commercialise.

He said Government was in sensitive negotiations with the players of Atlantic’s Train 1 on what the future of Atlantic looks like.

“As we look forward to the future of Atlantic, one of the discussion taking place is are we going to be a four-Train Atlantic going forward or are we going to be a three-Train Atlantic going forward. Is there potential gas down the line that may even add another train when that gas comes to market. So there are some of the types of conversations taking place and at the appropriate time we’ll be able to say more,” said Young.

He also signalled Government’s intent to “continue to use the NGC going forward” to derive value for country.

Closed Yara plant won’t restart

At yesterday’s press briefing, Magnus Ankarstrand, president of Clean Ammonia, Yara International, said that the organisation had no plan to restart the ammonia plant which it closed in December 2019.

Ankarstrand said it was the smallest plant in the company’s portfolio and it was an old plant.

Tringen is the fourth largest customer of the NGC and has two ammonia plants and gas turbine power generation. It is 51 per cent owned by National Enterprises Ltd (NEL) and 49 per cent by Yara Caribbean (2002) Ltd.

“With this agreement, these two plants will continue to operate and keep Trinidad secured as a key exporter of ammonia. This is another optimistic signal of the sustainability of the local energy industry,” the NGC said in a press release yesterday.

“Despite the lengthy duration of the negotiations, and the challenging environment experienced pre-Covid and during Covid, which significantly impacted the global energy sector, both the NGC and Tringen teams remained resolute, driven by mutual respect, professionalism and commitment to a longer-term future. NGC and Tringen are pleased to announce this continued relationship which is beneficial to our respective businesses as well as to several stakeholders in Trinidad and Tobago,” said NGC president Mark Loquan.

“The many meetings and the difficult environment made this one of the more challenging negotiations. I sincerely appreciate the professionalism of the NGC team, the support from Yara, our local negotiation team and particularly the role played by the Tringen board. Tringen remains committed to developing its assets for the future to ensure the sustainability of our operations,” said Yara Trinidad’s president Richard de La Bastide.

The NGC release noted that work has also begun on the gas value chain analysis led by the Ministry of Energy with a view to securing the future of the industry for the next decade, with active engagement planned for all other value chain players.

“The review is key to ensuring that Trinidad and Tobago navigates along a path of sustainability through the difficult economic and industry conditions now being faced,” it said.

