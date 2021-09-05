NGC board supports Loquan

WHOLLY State-owned National Gas Company (NGC) yesterday assured all of its stakeholders that its president, Mark Loquan, and the leadership team of the company have the full support of the board.
In a news statement issued yesterday, NGC also assured stakeholders that all decisions taken about Atlantic LNG Train 1 adhered strictly to its governance process.
The statement, which was issued by NGC chairman Conrad Enill said: “Decisions were made after due diligence and analysis of the best information available and with the full engagement, guidance and consultation of The NGC Board.
“Against this background the Board is in full support of the president and NGC’s leadership team, and the recommendations and decisions made not just in relation to Atlantic LNG and Train 1, but also with respect to several matters and initiatives at a most difficult and uncertain time in the local and global energy landscape.”
NGC said its board rejected the unjustified attack on the president and wished to confirm its unwavering support to the president and the leadership team as they continue to take the company through a most difficult and challenging time in the energy industry.
“The president and leadership team have been resolute in their efforts and have steadfastly conducted the business of NGC in the best interest of all stakeholders, said Enill in the news statement
“The board will continue to extend its full support to the president and leadership team, and assures the public that we as a team will collectively continue to follow the highest standards of governance and integrity, at all times in the best interest of and to optimise value for the citizens of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago,” Enill added.
NGC said it noted several articles in the print media concerning decisions made by the company in relation to Train 1.
The company said it also noted the statements made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Energy Minister, Stuart Young on the issue of Train 1.
“NGC wishes to underscore the critical and sensitive stage at which the ongoing Atlantic LNG discussions are, and must allow these discussions to be completed.
“At the appropriate juncture thereafter, the minister will make a statement providing the information surrounding the decisions taken around Atlantic LNG including Train 1,” NGC said.
UNC: Loquan must go
Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Opposition MP David Lee called for Loquan to resign, saying NGC was once this country’s cash cow and made billions for this country but it is operating at losses because of failed leadership.
Lee said Loquan “has the ear” of certain Cabinet ministers and he (Loquan) is running NGC like a “bull in a China shop”.
He said Loquan’s contract was recently renewed for another term without full board oversight and despite some board members having issues with his performance.
Lee said there are other investments in NGC under Loquan’s leadership that have been a failure.
“We keep asking why is Mr Loquan being protected by this present Government and why he’s so favoured given that his track record at NGC has been a failure,” he asked.
He said the Opposition is aware that Enill is “not comfortable” with what is happening at NGC with Atlantic Train 1 where millions are being wasted.
He said Opposition Senator Jearlean John had spoken about the NGC board requesting indemnity since July this year.
Lee asked whether there are any talks about decommissioning Atlantic Train 1, as there is no gas to put into it.
He noted that even Loquan has asked for indemnification. Indemnification, he said, is a sign of not being comfortable with the decisions taking place at NGC.