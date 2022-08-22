NGC declares $2.56 billion profit

WHOLLY State-owned natural gas merchant and aggregator, the NGC Group of companies yesterday declared an after-tax profit of $2.56 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, reversing the loss of $2.13 billion the company declared in 2020.
NGC more than doubled its revenue in 2021, reporting sales of $23.60 billion compared to $11.41 billion in 2020.
The amount of taxes the company paid also more than doubled , increasing to $2.29 billion in 2021 from $1.05 billion in 2020.
NGC’s board of directors said the group’s revenues and margins benefited from the rebound in commodity prices as the global prices of ammonia, methanol, liquified natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids (NGLs), increased by 190 per cent, 92 per cent, 911 per cent and 112 per cent respectively.
In a news release yesterday, the group said the positive impact of energy prices on financial performance was further solidified by the continued leveraging of its people, technology and partnerships in delivery of critical operational functions, strengthening its presence along the gas value chain, while continuing the journey towards a sustainable energy future.
NGC said bolstering the strong performance were several operational achievements from within group:
• Parent company, The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC), secured the supply and sale of natural gas and finalised gas contracts after negotiations with DeNovo in the upstream, and Trinidad Nitrogen (Tringen) and Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd (MHTL) in the downstream.
• The Company also increased its shareholding in Block 3(a) from 11.41 per cent to 31.54 per cent with the acquisition of Heritage Petroleum’s Non-Operated Joint Venture (NOJV) participating interest.
• In 2021, The NGC Group further cemented its strategies for international growth, continuing to remotely manage its first international technical services project in Ghana and has thus far successfully delivered on all planned milestones;
• Subsidiary Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL), saw significant returns on its international investment. Following the purchase of the NGL marketing assets of Twin Eagle Liquids Marketing LLC in 2020, PPGPL’s North American subsidiary delivered a robust performance in its first full year of operations.
NGC said the group continues to move confidently into 2022 as a resilient, profitable, evolving group of integrated energy companies, with a new strategic direction shaped by the clean energy landscape.
“The boards of directors and leadership teams remain steadfast in their collective aim to continue to be a model of prosperity and a player in the new energy age and will work to ensure the company’s continued growth, success and sustainability for the future,” the company said.
Going green
NGC said dustainability and green agenda initiatives remained as critical tenets of the group’s strategic growth and there was significant progress in 2021.
National Energy Corporation (National Energy) completed the installation of a rooftop solar array to power operations at the multi-fuelling station opened at Preysal.
National Energy also joined NGC in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kenesjay Green Ltd, to examine the feasibility of sustainable hydrogen economy for Trinidad and Tobago.
NGC, National Energy and NGC CNG Company Limited (NGC CNG) signed an MOU with the Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL) to explore commercialisation of landfill gas. Alongside these initiatives, NGC was appointed to the National Council for Sustainable Development, and for the first time, partnered with Orbital Eye for ROW monitoring and going further on methane monitoring.
To support public education and awareness around the green agenda, NGC launched a new website, CariGreen, to serve as a central repository for investor, academic and citizen research into clean energy in the Caribbean. NGC also sponsored the inaugural Green Award, launched in partnership with the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, to encourage businesses to ‘green’ their business plans and processes, the company said.