NGC delays Touchstone Cascadura gas

Touchstone Energy has told investors that the National Gas Company will not be ready to receive gas from its Cascadura field until June 30th, almost three months behind schedule.

In a news release on Monday Touchstone said, “On February 24, 2023, the Company was notified by The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) that they expect to be ready to receive first gas from the Cascadura natural gas and associated liquids facility on or about June 30, 2023.”

Touchstone said it remains on track to complete the Cascadura facility prior to this date to ensure production can commence as soon as NGC is in a position to receive first gas.

The company said the approximate construction status of the Cascadura facility is as follows:

• the civil and concrete foundation work for the main process facility equipment is complete;

• the flare stack is procured, with the associated foundation work commencing imminently;

• the communication tower is approximately 80 per cent complete;

• the pipe racks are approximately 90 per cent assembled with hydrotesting initiated, and the units are expected to arrive at the facility within the next three weeks;

• on-site condensate tanks are approximately 65 per cent complete;

• the compressors, separators, and vapour recovery units have been safely transported to the facility; and

• all process equipment for the facility has been acquired.

Paul Baay, president and chief executive officer of Touchstone said, “We are encouraged to have received an expected first gas date from NGC. Although this is later than we were anticipating, we can now plan the final phase of our various work streams to minimise costs and optimise services.”

