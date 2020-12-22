NGC gas deal worth billions

 

Canadian energy company Touchstone Exploration says the long-term natural gas sales agreement with the National Gas Company (NGC) is worth between US$1.6 billion and US$2.2 billion and is probably the biggest deal the company will ever sign.

The agreement was signed last Friday and NGC president Mark Loquan said the agreement signals an important milestone in this country’s gas story.

Chief executive officer of Touchstone, Paul Baay, speaking with media news portal Proactive London on Monday, said the deal will cover all the future gas production from the Ortoire Block in Trinidad.

“This transforms the company from being an exploration company to one that is a full-cycle energy provider. The structure of the agreement provides the shareholders of Touchstone with a predictable cash flow and earnings stream for years to come while minimising the capital required to maximise the resource.”

Two-tranche project

Baay said the contract was worth US$1.6 billion to US$2.2 billion over the term of the project.

“With is deal there is no transporting, there is no processing or pipelines that we have to build. The way the contract is structured, it’s really user-friendly for us and very cost-effective.”

In 2021, Baay said the gas production under the NGC contract will begin in two tranches.

“The first one will be a small tranche which is the Coho volumes, that was discovered in 2020, and that will come on in the first quarter of 2021, and then the big step change will be in the fourth quarter, when the two Cascadura wells will come on, which will produce 2,000 barrels of liquid per day and that’s when the cash will start generating in the fourth quarter.”

Baay noted that the contract and the drilling programme has changed Touchstone from being an exploration company to being a full-cycle economic company, where they will end up with enough cash to fund the programme and other ventures.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley posted Baay’s interview on his Facebook page yesterday.

