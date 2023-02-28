NGC holding up multi-million dollar investments

The inability of the National Gas Company (NGC) to provide downstream operators and other investors with natural gas contracts exceeding three years is holding up hundreds of millions of dollars in investment according to several industry sources.
Express Business has learned that there are companies that want to do major Turnarounds but have not been able to do them because they simply do not have the required minimum five-year contracts from the NGC and do not want to get caught in a situation like Methanex which invested over $100m in a Turnaround on the expectation that it could get an NGC gas contract it could live with and it never materialised, leaving the plant mothballed indefinitely.
Earlier this month Methanex announced that the Titan methanol plant will remain shut indefinitely and has in the past said it will not accept a gas contract from the State-owned company unless it believed it could make a profit on the life of the contract.
The latest project to be stalled by NGC’s inability to grant a contract of at least five years, is the planned restart of the Iron and Steel Complex at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
T&T Iron and Steel’s plans to restart the plant have not been successful as the company has not been able to secure the financing because its bankers are insisting that the two-year contract being offered by the NGC is not enough to cover the length of the loan and is too much of a risk to the bank.
The NGC had offered a two-year deal for an initial nine million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day (mmscf/d) starting this year with a plan to increase to 55 mmscf/d by 2025/26 when the steel plant is fully operational.
The following questions were sent to the NGC’s Communications manager Lisa Burkett from Express Business.
• Can the NGC say whether it is considering a request for a gas contract from T&T Iron and Steel or any other entity associated with the restart of the iron and steel plant?
• Is the request to exceed two years?
• Why is the NGC only able to offer a two-year contract?
After three days Burnett reverted to Express Business with the following answer. “NGC does not comment on commercial negotiations,” she said.
After six years of being shut, T&T Iron and Steel plans to restart the Melt shop and produce billets and coils. The plan is to use scrap iron, both locally sourced and imported to restart the plant.
T&T Iron and Steel is to then restart the DR 3 plant in 2024 when additional natural gas is expected to be made available to the steel plant.
In 2024, the plan is to make Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) and therefore phase out the use of scrap iron. DRI is a cleaner process and will produce a better grade of steel and fetch better international prices as well. Following the 2024 start-up of the DRI 3 plant, the plan is to refurbish the DRI 2 plant for start in early 2026.
It is expected that the steel plant will have fewer employees than the ArcelorMittal plant which employed on a daily basis up to 2,000 workers, using mainly contract employees. The proponents of T&T Iron and Steel expect to employ between 700 and 1,000 people.
Initially, it proposed to see 250 permanent jobs being created.
This will lead to significantly more electricity being sold, with an estimated total power requirement of 240 megawatts a day or 17 per cent of what the entire country uses at the moment. This would help T&TEC’s finances, it will lead to more fees being paid to National Energy for port services and allow Plipdeco to collect significant rent.
Originally built by the then government of Dr Eric Williams, the iron and steel plant has had its share of ups and downs and it was ArcelorMittal’s chairman and CEO, Lakshmi Mittal who eventually in 1994 purchased the plant for US$70 million. However, in 2016 after failing to get natural gas and electricity rates at prices it wanted, Mittal simply closed the plant and left. It meant the 600-plus permanent workers, many whom have since died, lost their jobs without getting a cent as separation benefits.
President of the Steel Workers Union of T&T, Timothy Bailey recently blamed current Attorney General Reginald Armour for helping Mittal leave the country without paying workers benefits by finding loopholes in the legislation, which he said has still not been fixed.
“A portion of the workforce has gone on in terms of retirement and some have died, and something that has never been addressed, and I hope that this is touched on, although a new entity is coming to reopen, and I will have a lot to say about that, not that I don’t want any entity to reopen because it is good for the country, it is good for the economy, it will be good for the workers, my issue is people tend to believe that because time has past things are forgotten.
“The same legislation that existed in 2016 that allowed Mittal to leave this country without paying workers any separation benefits, the Attorney General today, Reginald Armour, is the person that guided Mittal to find the loopholes in our legislation to allow workers to go home after 36 years without any money,” Bailey argued.
He claimed this led to more workers dying as a result of stress.
“All kinds of diseases people never had before come up, because you home, no assistance from the government, no assistance anywhere, you have mortgages, you have a family to support, you have wives basically, and you have demands at the end of the day, and you can’t fulfil it because you have invested your whole life in a company which was allowed to get up, leave our shores and is currently facilitating a liquidation process. If that is not criminal, I want somebody to tell me what is criminal.”
According to the president of the Steel Workers Union, the reopening of the plant will require a significant amount of retraining of workers.
“Definitely retraining and reskilling will be needed, even for those who have gone outside of the establishment, because you have to remember the plant has been closed since 2016, so definitely we will need some reskilling, you are going to need retraining.”