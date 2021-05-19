NGC joins partnership to reduce its methane

The National Gas Company (NGC) said yesterday it has strengthened its proactive and assertive campaign to reduce its carbon impact by joining the global Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP).
In a statement, NGC said the OGMP is a comprehensive, measurement-based methane reporting framework that standardises rigorous and transparent emissions accounting practices.
OGMP member companies voluntarily commit to transparently reporting and reducing methane emissions in the oil and gas sector through a global standard for methane emissions reporting, measurement and control, NGC said.
The wholly State-owned company said its current reporting framework was launched in 2020 by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition to Reduce Short-Lived Climate Pollutants (CCAC), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the European Commission, Environmental Defence Fund and over 60 companies with assets in five continents representing 30 per cent of global oil and gas production.
NGC’s membership in the OGMP was finalised earlier this month with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UNEP. This MOU will be effective through the end of 2026, and provides a framework for NGC group of companies’ participation in the OGMP and its collaboration to reduce methane emissions and accurately report emissions levels based on measurements.
NGC said addressing the issue of climate change is one of the most pressing and defining challenges of the decade ahead. It is of particular consequence to the Caribbean region, as Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are demonstrably vulnerable to the impacts of rising global temperatures.
It is imperative that action is taken to curb the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that are fuelling climate change.
Among the most potent is methane, which has 80 times the global warming potential (GWP) of carbon dioxide on a 20-year timescale and is responsible for 25 per cent of the warming the world is experiencing today.
The global energy sector is a major contributor to methane emissions. As a natural gas company, NGC commits to play an influential role for Trinidad and Tobago and the region, utilising technology and collaborative partnerships, and has taken specific steps to track and reduce the methane output from its operations.
These measures include the purchase of an infrared camera to detect fugitive emissions along pipelines and gas handling infrastructure, and a partnership with Netherlands-based service provider Orbital Eye to determine satellite options to detect emissions through satellite imaging. NGC is also represented on the IGU Methane experts panel and works in close collaboration with both IGU and OGMP on this global initiative.
NGC said its application and admission into the OGMP signal the company’s intent to do even more.
Commenting on the initiative, NGC president Mark Loquan: “Our proactive approach to addressing methane emissions speaks to our deep and genuine commitment to reducing the carbon impact of our business and the broader sector. As a leader in regional energy, we have a great responsibility to lead the fight against climate change. The sustainability of economies and livelihoods, and indeed the health and lives of people across the region, depend on us getting this right. With so much at stake, we at NGC have resolved to do everything within our power to bring emissions down. It is our hope that with emissions tracking, and transparent reporting, we will be able to make a significant impact towards the objectives of Trinidad and Tobago and the region.”