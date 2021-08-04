NGC (National Gas Company) on July 30 signed a consolidated gas supply contract with Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd (MHTL), bringing to an end protracted negotiations between Government and Proman, the largest tenant on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
In a joint statement, issued yesterday, NGC and MHTL said the contract will support operations at the MHTL methanol complex, which includes the mega-methanol M5 plant, one of the world’s most efficient low carbon methanol producers.
On its website, Switzerland-headquartered Proman says MHTL is “part of the Proman family of companies and owns five methanol plants and an AUM (ammonia, urea ammonium nitrate, melamine) complex comprising seven individual plants.”
Proman, as well, owns shares in two ammonia companies on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate—Caribbean Nitrogen Company and Nitrogen (2000) Unlimited—as well as a majority stake in DeNovo Energy, which produces delivers 80 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to the Point Lisas Industrial Estate from the Iguana field in the Gulf of Paria. On Monday, NGC and DeNovo announced the signing of a gas sales agreement for the Zandolie field, which is also in the Gulf of Paria.
Yesterday’s statement explained that, while in the past, each of MHTL’s plants was supplied under individual gas sales contracts, the consolidated gas supply contract is a single contract which will govern the sale of gas to the entire complex.
This new approach will streamline and enhance contract administration, relationship management, logistics and planning, and give flexibility to MHTL to manage its supply in the most efficient manner, according to the joint statement.
NGC president Mark Loquan said the new contract for MHTL gives cause for optimism about the outlook for the downstream petrochemical sector and Trinidad and Tobago energy sector.
“Today, we strengthen our long-standing relationship with MHTL as we open an exciting new dimension of commercial partnership. By supporting continued operations at the MHTL complex, we are securing Trinidad and Tobago’s place as a top global producer and exporter of methanol.
“NGC is bringing a level of stability to all the economic sectors supported by this industry while simultaneously making clear our commitment to the sustainability of the domestic energy sector and to low-carbon portfolio diversification. My profound gratitude goes out to the negotiating teams whose unwavering commitment to mutually-beneficial outcomes for both companies is the reason we have reached this far.”
Managing director of MHTL, Jerome Dookie, welcomed the new gas supply contract, saying: “Today’s agreement creates a period of stability that will provide immediate benefit to all parts of the gas value chain and indeed the entire national economy. We are grateful for the sustained efforts of NGC and our negotiating teams throughout this process and for the ongoing support of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Reaffirming Proman’s commitment to Trinidad and Tobago, Dookie added, “There is no doubt that this has been a difficult period for our industry, with long-term economic gas supply challenges exacerbated by the global market downturn caused by Covid-19. As the global energy sector begins its lower-carbon transition, we look forward to working with all stakeholders to secure a sustainable and globally competitive future for our national energy industry, capitalising on the world-class skills, infrastructure and capabilities that we have collectively built to date.”
Apart from MHTL, Proman is the majority shareholder of DeNovo Energy, which operates off Block 1(a), offshore the west coast of Trinidad and Tobago. Iguana was the first west coast natural gas field to be developed in Trinidad and Tobago, and the first offshore gas development to be completed utilising a local jack up rig. Now, the field consistently.
The MHTL complex at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate comprises five plants:
Plant Startup Annual capacity
year (MT/year)
TTMC 1 (M1) 1984 480,000
CMC (M2) 1993 550,000
TTMCII (M3) 1996 570,000
Methanol IV (M4) 1998 580,000
M5000 (M5) 2005 1,890,000