NGC, NewGen deepen hydrogen partnership

WHOLLY State-owned National Gas Company (NGC) and NewGen Energy (NewGen) have deepened their partnership to cooperate on the enabling of a sustainable hydrogen economy for the energy sector of T&T, by signing a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HOA).
The agreement, which was signed on August 4, outlines the framework for the establishment of Binding Definitive Agreements between the relevant parties, once acceptable terms can be reached, according to a news release from NGC last week.
The HOA follows the signing of a Letter of Intent in May 2022, which expressed NGC’s intention to work collaboratively with NewGen to further evaluate the development of NewGen’s hydrogen production facility. This evaluation has rapidly progressed, and the signing of this HOA includes the commitment from NGC and NewGen to jointly establish working teams that will now engage key related public and private stakeholders in this ground-breaking project development of a cleaner energy supply for T&T.
NGC said the HOA is a further milestone that advances the country’s transition to a lower carbon future through low-carbon and green hydrogen production. It is the next key step in the progression of the development of the US$250 million NewGen hydrogen production facility in Point Lisas.
Noting the significance of the HOA, NGC president Mark Loquan said: “The NGC Group has been progressively demonstrating its commitment to lead the energy sector of Trinidad and Tobago into the new energy future. NGC is committed to collaborating with NewGen and all critical stakeholders in developing a low carbon future. We are well-positioned to support the country’s pursuit of a greener hydrogen economy, in a similar role that NGC played in the establishment of T&T’s existing world class hydrogen economy with natural gas. Agreements such as this HOA with NewGen Energy, coupled with the right partnerships, frameworks, and policies, has the ability to launch Trinidad and Tobago into a position of global leadership in clean energy.”
“NewGen is delighted that our partnership with NGC continues to progress apace,” said Philip Julien, chairman of NewGen. “We are confident that our continued collaboration with NGC will lead to a further acceleration of the provision of greener hydrogen to Trinidad and Tobago, and that the NewGen Project is advanced towards a final investment decision consideration as soon as possible. We look forward to engaging with NGC and all relevant stakeholders, as we collectively contribute to the transition and decarbonisation of Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector.”
PM on hydrogen
Delivering the feature address at the 2022 Energy Conference on May 31, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said his administration is actively exploring the promotion of a hydrogen economy.
Rowley told the conference: “Hydrogen is being labelled as the new oil and is reported to contain more energy per ton than any fossil fuel. It is clean, almost infinite, universally available energy from the sun, wind and water, climatic conditions which Trinidad and Tobago as an archipelagic state possesses in abundance.
“A global survey undertaken by industry consultants has indicated that two-thirds of oil and gas companies, including companies operating in Trinidad and Tobago are currently investing in green hydrogen.
“In Trinidad and Tobago, hydrogen is an important input in petrochemical production and it is currently derived from natural gas. Hydrogen produced from natural gas has a competitive advantage to other sources, with the exception of coal, which is a major emitter of greenhouse gases. Our hydrogen policy envisages the movement to hydrogen from renewable sources not only as a decarbonisation tool but also as feedstock for industry and a form of alternative energy, once the economics pan out.”
The prime minister pointed out that in September 2021, NGC subsidiary National Energy and the Inter-American Development Bank in association with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, commenced a feasibility study on the “Establishment of a Green Hydrogen Market in Trinidad and Tobago”.
The report, which is currently being finalised, will provide a road map for the decarbonisation of the energy-based industries in Trinidad and Tobago.
“Given the leading role that hydrogen is poised to play in the energy transition, there is opportunity by industry players to embrace hydrogen in the creation of a sustainable petrochemical industry,” said Rowley. “To this end State-owned National Gas Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary National Energy in collaboration with Kenesjay Green Ltd (Kenesjay) are actively collaborating on the creation of a sustainable hydrogen economy for the energy sector of Trinidad and Tobago.”
About NewGen
NewGen Energy Ltd was incorporated in T&T as a private sector special purpose vehicle for a proposed carbon-neutral and green hydrogen production project to be located in Point Lisas, Trinidad.
The development of NewGen was sponsored by Kenesjay Green Limited (Kenesjay), a sustainable energy firm, founded by UWI Professor Emritus, Kenneth Julien that is committed to leading the way to the Caribbean energy transition.
Based in T&T, NewGen is an affiliate of Kenesjay Systems Limited, and is dedicated to developing a pipeline of viable decarbonising and green project opportunities, which will create pioneering first-mover advantages for Trinidad, Tobago, and the Region.
In April 2022, HDF Energy of France acquired 70 per cent of the NewGen project from Kenesjay Green.