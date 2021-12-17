NGC profitable, despite Train 1

The National Gas Company (NGC) made $1.085 billion in after-tax profit for the first nine months of this year. This is despite a write off of $230 million that the State-owned natural gas distributor pumped into Train 1.
So said Energy Minister Stuart Young as he responded to questions in the House of Representatives yesterday..
Asked by Pointe-a-Pierre Member of Parliament (MP) David Lee about the investment of $230 million by NGC in Train 1 and whether this cost will be covered by the other shareholders, Young said the $230 million was spent by NGC on the requisite turnarounds and maintenance work to be done to Train 1, which was necessary to keep it in a state where it can be utilised.
“At the end of the day, that is a sunk cost. We continue to be in discussions with the other shareholders of Atlantic LNG, including with respect to Train 1. And I am happy to say, it would come out shortly over the weekend, that despite this, and this cost being written off by NGC, for the first nine months of this year, it made after-tax profits of $1.085 billion even after this write off.
Govt will honour its
commitments to Train 1
“It is expected that this sum of money that that was expended will come up and will be dealt with in the continuing talks and negotiations that we are having with the shareholders,” he said.
Responding to a question from Lee on whether the investors in Train 1 have indicated that they will not be funding the shared costs to operate Train 1 for the rest of the year, Young said the question was based on a newspaper report that BP, Shell and Summer Soca (Chinese Investment Corporation), which is the Chinese sovereign wealth fund that has a ten per cent shareholding in Train 1, indicated that they would not be funding the shared costs to operate Train 1 for the rest of the year.
“This is, in fact, not so. The funding of Train 1 is a shareholder issue and therefore the shareholder’s position on funding is best sought from them, the shareholders themselves. Suffice to say that the Government through NGC has honoured and will continue to honour all of its contractual obligations relative to Train 1 and expects that all other shareholders shall continue to do likewise,” he said.
He said the NGC LNG funding arrangement was terminated by Atlantic on August, 5, 2021 and as such AtlanticTrain 1’s funding requirements, will continue to be in accordance with the Train 1 agreement.
Blinds don’t mean
Train 1 is closed
He said in discussions with the other shareholders, none of them have indicated that they will not be honouring their commitments to the relative funding of Train 1.
Train 1 has four shareholders: Shell holds 46 per cent; BP 34 per cent; NGC ten per cent and (CIC) ten per cent.
Responding to another question from Lee on whether the shareholders, with the exception of NGC, had voted to declare Train 1 closed and that blinds had been installed on the plant, Young said Train 1 has been non-operational in 2021, apart from the maintenance work and the turnaround work.
He said the Train remains depressured, isolated and blinds installed to ensure its safety within the Atlantic LNG complex.
He said Atlantic Train 1 being the first train from an engineering point of view, Trains 2, 3 and 4 are all appendages and are constructed based on some of the common features of Train.
“So while no decision has been taken with respect to the future and how this will be dealt with from an engineering point of view, the works are being done and the costing is being done, and it is not unusual for blinds to have been installed on the plant in these circumstances,” Young stated.