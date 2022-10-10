NGC renews CNG push

The investment to change a car from gasoline to CNG (compressed natural gas) can be recovered in just under a year or less, depending on driving patterns, according to NGC CNG communications manager Roger Sant.
Last month, during his budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced super and premium gasoline went up by $1 per litre, and diesel went up by 50 cents per litre. This means that premium gasoline now costs $7.75 per litre, $6.97 per litre for super gasoline and $4.41 for diesel.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Sant said CNG conversions cost approximately $13,000 for a standard gasoline four-cylinder sedan and for SUVs the cost is marginally higher. The final cost is determined by the licensed converters Dumore Enterprises or Burmac CNG.
Sant said for a typical driver filling once a week on super gasoline, this currently costs about $350 per week or $1,400 per month. Utilising CNG, the cost would be just about $50 per week or $200 per month.
He said it is important to note that one litre of CNG will provide the same driving distance as one litre of gasoline.
“On CNG, a driver would be covering the same distance they would normally cover on gasoline whilst saving hundreds of dollars per month,” he highlighted.
For a taxi driver, Sant said the economics are even more attractive given that these are high-mileage users.
“An average taxi driver using super gasoline will now spend $300 per day i.e, $1,500 per week or $6,000 per month. With CNG, this weekly expenditure will now be reduced to $215 or $860 per month, which translates into monthly savings of $5,140.” Sant explained.
JMMB Express Finance offers loans to drivers who wish to convert to CNG. The minimum monthly payment is $552 and the loan term is 36 months.
He noted through deliberate efforts over the years, NGC CNG has partnered with several financing institutions to cover the cost of CNG conversions and OEM CNG vehicle purchases. Sant noted that currently JMMB, Unicomer and National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd (Nedco) offer such financing.
With respect to how many CNG stations there are, Sant said 11 CNG stations have been opened to the public, with 12 stations to be opened in the coming weeks.
He said there are also three stations available for fleet operators that comprise the PTSC (Port of Spain and Cove Tobago) and NGC (Point Lisas).
Questioned on whether there are plans to install more stations, he outlined that NGC CNG expects to reopen the supply at an additional station in the fourth quarter of 2022 and plans are underway to commission additional supply points in 2023 at other strategic locations which are to be disclosed.
Additionally, Sant said the combustion of CNG reduces vehicle emissions by approximately 30 per cent compared to gasoline and diesel.
“Trinidad and Tobago is working to unconditionally reduce its emissions from the public transport sector as part of its Nationally Determined Contributions by 30 per cent by 2030.”
A large part of this reduction Sant explained can continue to be supported by the CNG initiative and up to the end of September 2022, NGC CNG estimates 55,384 metric tonnes of carbon emissions have been saved through the use of CNG since 2014.
“With the increased disparity in liquid fuel prices compared to CNG, the demand for the CNG continues an upward trajectory as it represents a second fuel source for vehicles at a much more affordable price. CNG conversions can be done on over 95 per cent of the existing vehicle stock,” he said.
Sant, noted the performance of converted vehicles post conversion is on par with their pre-conversion performance and in the case of diesel, even enhanced.
“In a well-supplied natural gas province that is Trinidad and Tobago, the use of CNG serves as an economic alternative to imported liquid fuel from a national perspective,” he added.