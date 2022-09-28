THE National Gas Company of T&T (NGC) yesterday declared an after-tax profit of $1.53 billion for the first six months of its 2022 financial year, 251 per cent more than the $437.1 million the company reported for the same period in 2021.
NGC’s revenue for the period January 1 to June 30, 2022 was $16.61 billion, which was 73.8 per cent more than the $9.55 billion it generated for the same period in 2021.
In a news release yesterday, the company attributed the sharp increase in its profitability to the rebound of commodity prices which started trending upwards in 2021.
The company said commodity prices have remained strong, largely due to impacted supply coming out of Europe because of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
“This rebound has positively impacted The NGC Group’s revenues and margins. The financial performance of the Group is also reflective of its incisive leadership and the intentional execution of its new Strategic Plan to 2025,” the company said.
On the upstream side of the value chain, NGC said it has continued to work with suppliers to achieve gas supply stability for its domestic customers. The company said it is encouraged by the first gas announcements from Shell for its Colibri project and De Novo for its Zandolie project. Other projects by Touchstone and bpTT are on track to further secure supply over the coming months.
Moving to the downstream, in February 2022 NGC said it bolstered its energy marketing and trading portfolio, signing an agreement with Proman to lift methanol cargoes from MHTL’s Point Lisas facilities.
In support of the local construction industry, NGC executed a Gas Sales Contract with Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) in March 2022. Alongside internal negotiations, NGC has been active in the collaborative discussions with the GORTT and other Atlantic shareholders, with negotiations now well-advanced.
The work of its subsidiaries has been critical to growing the commercial success of the group. As part of its subsidiary, Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd ’s international expansion, the group member completed the acquisition of the NGL Terminal in Hull, Texas in January 2022. The footprint of this facility allows for further access to markets in Mexico and the USA thereby diversifying the company’s income stream.
Sustainability and green agenda initiatives were also progressed. In May 2021, NGC officially joined the Global Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP). As part of the commitment as a OGMP member, NGC voluntarily submitted its first Upstream and Mid-Downstream report to the OGMP for the 2021 reporting cycle. This report included the techniques, strategies and management systems that demonstrate the path it will be taking to reduce methane emissions sources.
NGC said it will continue to build on the milestone successes of the first six months of the year. The Group said it remains optimistic about its revenue outlook for the rest of 2022.
“Through the ingenuity and steadfast commitment of the leadership and staff, the work to successfully to evolve the business will continue. The Group remains dedicated to pursuing every opportunity to create value for the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” said NGC.