NGC’s profit jumps 292%

MAJORITY State-owned National Gas Company (NGC) on Wednesday announced a profit of $437 million for the six months ended June 30, which represents an increase of 292 per cent, compared with the restated loss of $228 million for the same period in 2020.
In a statement, NGC said cumulatively for 2021, the group’s financial performance compares favourably with the first half of the previous year and signals a trend of improvement that is expected to continue based on current market conditions.
“This upturn in profitability has been buoyed by strengthening energy commodity prices, with improvements being driven primarily by relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and a subsequent uptick in activity and energy demand in key commercial and industrial sectors. The Group also experienced growth in contributions from its aggregation, upstream, transportation, and downstream business segments,” NGC said.
The group outlined some of its achievements for the year so far, citing the conclusion of negotiations and the signing of gas sales agreements with Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd (MHTL) and De Novo on July 30, 2021. Those contracts with members of the Proman group of companies followed the signing of a gas sales agreement with Trinidad Nitrogen Company Ltd (Tringen) in May 2021.
NGC also cited as “positive news” the fact that operators Shell, BHP and Touchstone made announcements of their respective upstream developments this year. Those announcements remain consistent with NGC’s medium-term supply outlook, and augur well for downstream businesses, NGC said. The company noted that discussions surrounding Train 1 continue apace, amongst NGC, the Government and shareholders with strict due diligence practices.
NGC launched the new CariGreen website which supports investor, academic and citizen research into clean energy in the Caribbean, and is now a member of the National Council for Sustainable Development. NGC pointed out that its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Energy, advanced its Green Agenda by actively exploring new opportunities in renewable energy and energy efficiency.
To this end, a Hydrogen Economy Study has been initiated through funding form the IDB, and there has been advancement of the MoU signed with Kenesjay Green for the joint development of viable low carbon projects.
National Energy’s regional growth agenda has begun to bear fruit in Guyana, as it has made inroads by cementing partnerships and technical services agreements, according to NGC.
Reflecting on the year’s achievements and looking forward, NGC group chairman, Conrad Enill, praised the efforts and commitment of the leadership team and employees:
“In contemplating the work ahead of us, I must express gratitude to my board colleagues, and the management and staff across all member companies, whose unrelenting spirit and exemplary work ethic have brought our company through the turbulence of the past year.
“I have no doubt that the group will continue to grow in strength and reputation and emerge as an indomitable global energy brand in the years to come.”