WHOLLY State-owned National Gas Company (NGC) yesterday announced it has signed a heads of agreement (HOA) with Shell to start the pre-Front End Engineering Design (pre-FEED) phase for the processing of Manatee gas via NGC’s Beachfield Facility.
In a news release yesterday, NGC said the HOA sets the frame for technical and commercial work to enable further progress through this phase of the Manatee project, which is located to the south-east of Trinidad. Manatee was part of the Loran/Manatee, which straddles the maritime border of T&T and Venezuela. Manatee was delinked from the Loran field in October 2019.
In its statement yesterday, the gas company said the HOA strengthens the partnership between NGC and Shell and sets the stage for future collaboration between the two companies.
The signing bodes well for the local energy sector as it points to yet another milestone in meeting the country’s future demands for natural gas, NGC said.
The company said when the project receives sanction, production from the Manatee area is anticipated to bolster the continued gas supply to both the domestic market as well as the LNG industry.
The latest month bulletin from the Ministry of Energy indicates that Shell produced an average of 531 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) for the period January to August 2021.
On November 17, 2021, Prime Minister Keith Rowley announced the agreement between Government and Shell on the terms and conditions of the Manatee production sharing contract.
The Manatee field has an estimated 2.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.
At the ceremony last year, Prime Minister Rowley said preliminary estimates indicate that natural gas production from the Manatee could start as early as 2025, with an initial production of up to 350 mmscf/d, before ramping up to as much as 700 mmscf/d.
He said based on the development concept, the operating and capital expenditure for the project is estimated at US$1.8 billion.
In yesterday’s new release, NGC president, Mark Loquan, noted the agreement advanced NGC’s strategy to secure its current business in Trinidad and Tobago.
“NGC continues to collaborate with industry stakeholders and leverage the collective expertise and capabilities to sustain the energy sector,” said Loquan, adding, “By working closely with Shell, NGC is actively participating in major growth projects that will significantly contribute to national development.”
The NGC president said the company will work to assure the integrity and capacity of T&T’s gas-related infrastructure as it remains steadfast in the commitment to provide a steady and reliable supply of natural gas.
“We recognise this is an important step for the overall Manatee project. We would like to congratulate the technical and commercial teams who have worked professionally over the better part of this year to ensure there was a clear landing on this component,” said Loquan.
NGC said that it has strengthened its resilience in the face of a changing energy landscape and is resolute in maximising value from Trinidad and Tobago’s energy resources, building a sustainable energy future.