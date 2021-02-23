NGC signs Phoenix Park deal with Chinese firm

WHOLLY State-owned National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) has signed an Engineering, Procurement, and Commissioning (EPC) contract for gas infrastructure for eTecK’s Phoenix Park Industrial Estate (PPIE), with the Beijing Construction Engineering Group Company Limited (BCEG).
BCEG, a Chinese construction and engineering firm, is the design-build contractor for the PPIE.
PPIE, a government initiative led by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, is a light industrial estate that is being developed to stimulate economic development and further diversification efforts.
The 145-acre park is being built by landlord Evolving TecKnologies and Enterprise Development Company Limited (eTecK) through its contractor, BCEG.
The EPC contract signing, which took place last week Thursday, offers NGC an alternate avenue to achieve its strategic goals.
In a statement, NGC said that with its wealth of experience in pipeline infrastructure construction and as the sole supplier of natural gas in the local energy sector, it saw the project as a natural fit with its expanding business model.
NGC said its involvement in this initiative augurs well for Trinidad and Tobago as it increases local content in the overall project. Conservative estimates by Government revealed that some 1,000 persons are expected to be employed during the construction phase. Once operational, the park will directly employ over 4,500 persons.
“As landlord PPIE, eTecK is proud to have been the catalyst for the discussions leading to the signing of the EPC contract between NGC and BCEG. We see this as a significant alliance to meet the demand and supply of natural gas to businesses that will be occupying 45 of the 78 leasable land lots in the areas of light and advanced manufacturing, assembly, logistics and distribution and information and communication technology (ICT) industries,” said Steve De Las, eTecK president.
A 500-metre pipeline from the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate will connect to the main 30-inch line going to Point Lisas. A 1.5 kilometre natural gas pipeline will ring the new industrial estate.
Caribbean regional general manager of BCEG, Ma Shulong, said, “...We are proud to be a part of this project to help stimulate the economic development within Trinidad and Tobago. Our employees, both local and Chinese, are fully dedicated to having this project completed on time. The alliances between the two countries have grown stronger and we look forward to working with our partners in the future.”
NGC president Mark Loquan said “...NGC continues to play an important role in revolutionising the local economy. Strategic alliances of this nature further position us to successfully fulfil our commitments not only to GORTT, but so too the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”
The PPIE is still in the construction phase, with a projected completion date of December 2021.