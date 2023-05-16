NGC still plagued with supply challenges

WHILE the Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited (PPGPL) plant is now back up and running without any disruption to this country’s cooking gas supply, the National Gas Company says it is still experiencing natural gas supply challenges in meeting its total customer demand requirements.
“We are continuing to work closely with all our suppliers and customers to rectify the situation at the earliest opportunity,” NGC told Express Business in an e-mailed response sent on Monday.
“The Upstream Gas Supply situation is a dynamic one and all the gas suppliers are providing as much volumes as they can to NGC; however, two of our major gas suppliers are undertaking critical maintenance activities which has resulted in insufficient gas supply to meet full demand. We are, however, working closely with our customers to manage the situation to ensure NGC network pressure does not result in unstable operations or process safety incident,” NGC stated.
NGC stated that some downstream plants are offline to assist with managing network pressures to ensure reliable supply of the available gas volumes.
The issue surrounding the natural gas supply situation was highlighted late last month when PPGPL was one of several facilities that were offline.
PPGPL’s shutdown began on April 17 and lasted 19 days as per its planned schedule.
During the period, between 436 and 731 contractor personnel worked on various jobs throughout its site daily.
“(The shutdown) was successful as we were able to achieve our maintenance goals,” PPGPL stated.
As the country’s lone producer of cooking gas, one of PPGPL’s major concerns about the shutdown was whether it would have impacted the supply of cooking gas.
According to the company it ensured it had enough cooking gas inventory to supply the local market with the commodity for at least 28 days.
T&T’s peak demand for cooking gas is 2,200 barrels per day.
PPGPL’s total production is 10,000 barrels per day, which goes to both its local and export markets.
“As stated in our media release dated April 23, ‘PPGPL and NP continue to maintain adequate LPG inventory and as such, there is no LPG shortage in Trinidad and Tobago’. Further to that statement, there were no issues with the supply of cooking gas at any point during our planned shutdown,” PPGPL stated.
PPGPL said through “careful planning, stakeholder engagement and innovation” they ensured a continuous supply of LPG to the nation, thereby meeting the local demand for cooking gas.
“Team PPGPL encountered different challenges, but with our focus on the mission, steadfast leadership and great collaboration, we overcame every hurdle,” PPGPL stated.
PPGPL said there are no plans for further shutdowns this year.
“Scheduled plant turnarounds form part of proper maintenance of a plant facility such as ours and are therefore necessary to ensure that our plant operates safely, reliably, and efficiently. We do not have any planned shutdowns for the rest of 2023,” it stated.
The company said for the last 31 years, it has managed its operations safely and efficiently, and is “always cognisant of the critical role we play in producing LPG which is consumed by a significant sector for commercial and domestic use”.
“Our extensive planning for this FTAR involved several key stakeholders. It required our team to develop solutions to ensure a steady and reliable supply of LPG to the nation. Through collaboration and innovation, we implemented two solutions that worked well in maintaining adequate inventory to meet local demand. We congratulate our shutdown team comprising over 800 employees and contractors who worked simultaneously on several jobs, and who all contributed to a successful outcome,” it stated.
Around the same time that PPGPL was undergoing its shutdown, bpTT had challenges it was addressing too.
On April 16, bpTT experienced an unplanned mechanical disruption on its Mahogany B hub requiring the facility to be taken offline temporarily.
“The Mahogany B facility was returned to production within 24 hours of being brought offline on April 16,” bpTT told the Express Business.
BpTT said it was also managing the ramp-up process for Cassia C which came online in November.
“Regarding Cassia C, we are making good progress on addressing start-up issues and continue to manage the ramp up process and we have been working to mitigate any impacts by maximising production from our other facilities,” bpTT stated.
In the April 25 sitting of the Upper House, opposition Senator Wade Mark asked Energy Minister Young to confirm if the MHTL M4 plant, the TRINGEN II plant, and the three out of five Nutrien plants located at the Point Lisas estate were also “currently completely down because of a lack of supply of natural gas to these said plants”.
Young responded that “Plants on Point Lisas, from time to time, similar to PPGPL, have to go down to do routine maintenance works. Some of those plants will fall into that category.
“What I can say is there have been some temporary difficulties in gas supply from one of our major natural gas upstream suppliers that have affected some of the plants at Point Lisas. Some of these plants are also utilising the opportunity and the time to do routine maintenance. It does not mean that we are not always concerned about consistent gas supplies from upstream producers whom the Government and NGC have absolutely no control over what happens with respect to their production, save to being in a position, as we have done consistently, to ensure that all that needs to be done on our part is done, so there would be a maintained production of natural gas,” Young said.