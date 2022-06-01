The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC) has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with hydrogen start-up, NewGen Energy (NewGen), to work collaboratively to evaluate the development of NewGen’s hydrogen production facility.
The LOI was signed at the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference on Tuesday, May 31 2022.
In a press statement issued yesterday, the NGC said that subject to the commercial feasibility of this low-carbon project by all related stakeholders across the value chain, the parties will seek to enter into a non-binding heads of agreement as well as definitive agreements once acceptable terms can be reached between the parties.
“This LOI represents the next step between NGC and NewGen on deepening our collaboration towards the advancement on the first industrial scale low-carbon hydrogen project in Point Lisas and the Caribbean. Once commercially feasible, the NewGen project could potentially become a pivotal step towards medium to longer term decarbonisation of the petrochemical sector for Trinidad and Tobago, which is something that the NGC is committed to and working towards,” said NGC’s President Mark Loquan.
“NewGen is pleased to be taking our collaboration with NGC to the next level through this LOI,” said Philip Julien, chairman of NewGen.
“We are committed to the establishment of a world-scale, world-class, low-carbon hydrogen production facility in Point Lisas, and are confident that this LOI with NGC will lead to greater collaboration with the other key stakeholders that will contribute to this shared vision of a decarbonising Trinidad and Tobago,” Julien added.
Damien Havard, chairman and CEO of HDF Energy, explained the strategic fit for his company: “Having recently acquired the majority ownership of NewGen, we are heartened by the signing of this LOI, as it symbolises a key step towards optimising conditions for further increasing our investment both in NewGen and by extension in the energy sector of Trinidad and Tobago.
“In addition, given our international and regional history in low carbon hydrogen project development, we stand ready to support this expanded NGC/NewGen collaboration as much as possible, including through our international expertise in new hydrogen technology and “green” project financing.”
PM on hydrogen
In adressing the opening of the Energy Conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said T&T has adopted a range of policies to meet its climate change commitment we have adopted a range of policies. These policies include “electrification of the transportation system, the adaptation of renewable energy projects, carbon capture, utilisation and storage, carbon offsets and we are actively exploring the promotion of a hydrogen economy.”
Rowley said hydrogen is being labelled as the new oil and is reported to contain more energy per tonne than any fossil fuel.
“It is clean, almost infinite, universally available energy from the sun, wind and water, climatic conditions which Trinidad and Tobago as an archipelagic state possesses in abundance,” said the prime minister, adding, “A global survey undertaken by industry consultants has indicated that two-thirds of oil and gas companies, including companies operating in Trinidad and Tobago are currently investing in green hydrogen.”
He said in T&T, hydrogen is an important input in petrochemical production and it is currently derived from natural gas. He noted that hydrogen produced from natural gas has a competitive advantage to other sources, with the exception of coal, which is a major emitter of greenhouse gases.
“Our hydrogen policy envisages the movement to hydrogen from renewable sources not only as a decarbonisation tool but also as feedstock for industry and a form of alternative energy, once the economics pan out,” said Rowley.