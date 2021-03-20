NGC to give WASA Beetham Water Reuse plant

WHOLLY State-owned National Gas Company (NGC) will give its abandoned Beetham Water Reuse plant to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
And after six years, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales is of the view that the plant should not go to waste, but should be completed in the public’s best interest and as part of WASA’s reuse water plan.
The incomplete facility has been abandoned since 2015, when NGC fired Couva-based contractor Super Industrial Services (SIS) from the project.
The NGC had said SIS did not meet the completion date of October 21, 2015, and to date, “has failed to complete the project” and has indicated in writing that they “are unable to continue the works” in accordance with the contract.
“With regard to the assets, NGC is actively in the process of transferring these assets, including the facilities, at no cost to WASA, a fellow State entity. We are working with all relevant stakeholders to bring about this outcome,” NGC’s communications manager, Lisa Burkett, told the Sunday Express.
As it stands, the Beetham Water Reuse Plant is simply listed on NGC’s books as an available-for-sale asset.
In total, NGC expended over $1 billion on the project and to date, has written off $943.7 million from its books. The move by NGC gives WASA, which is now undertaking a restructuring programme, an asset to plan its water management plan for the country. Gonzales confirmed that there have been discussions between the two entities for the materials, pipes and two five-million-gallon tanks that had been purchased for the project.
“We cannot let it go to waste. The best that we can do is put it to use in the best interest of the country,” he told the Sunday Express in a telephone interview yesterday.
Gonzales explained that the purpose of establishing the facility was to make use of 20 million gallons of water which goes to waste from the present Beetham Wastewater Treatment plant.
“The concept wasn’t a bad concept,” he said.
“What was never told is that the Government of the day (the People’s Partnership administration) intended for WASA to purchase the water from the NGC with the subvention it got from the State. So WASA would be paying for its own water from its own plant via a subvention from the State. So the business plan they were pursing was flawed,” Gonzales explained.
He observed that it was not a part of NGC’s core business and the cost to taxpayers was a scandal.
For the last four years, given that the cost to complete the plant was not feasible for the NGC, it has sought to find a workable solution exploring the idea of a public private partnership. The most feasible configuration was completion based on the original project concept, a plant producing reusable water transmitted by a land-based pipeline to Point Lisas for industrial use.
With the NGC unwilling to spend any more money on the plant, going to the market was an option.
On February 19, 2020, the NGC won its lawsuit against SIS over an alleged move to dispose its assets pending the resolution of arbitration proceedings over the controversial plant.
Justice Joan Charles upheld NGC’s challenge over a series of financial instruments executed by SIS, which it claimed were designed to ensure that it would not be able to recoup any money, in the event that it succeeds in the arbitration proceedings.
Water re-use
Gonzales’s goal is to reduce this country’s dependence on desalinated water.
“As Minister of Public Utilities, I intend to go to the Cabinet with a plan whereby we can complete the plant with the limited financial resources we have to reduce our dependence on desalination,” he said.
“In any developed country, there is a proper water reuse plan. And I hope we can establish that. The water salvaged can be used in the industrial sector, in support of agriculture, to recharge our acquifers, to bring more water on our domestic grid and to reduce our dependence on desalinated water,” he added.
Two weeks ago, Gonzales said the Government would explore the option to purchase Desalcott “as part of its attempt to prevent further blackmail”. He saw this as a way of writing off the State’s multi-million-dollar debt to Desalcott and that the country is held to ransom for water, if the Government couldn’t meet its payments.
“Today, 20 million gallons of water produced by Desalcott enter into the domestic grid. That arrangement alone brought WASA to its knees because the country has to pay Desalcott US$7 million every month for water. This is an albatross around the necks of taxpayers,” Gonzales had said.
These payments, he said, have “destroyed and sunk WASA”.
Gonzales has said that the initial 20-year contractual agreement between WASA and Desalcott was one of the worst decisions made under then-prime minister Basdeo Panday as the country assured water produced by Desalcott would not have entered the domestic grid, but be used specifically for the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
For its part, Desalcott said it is not for sale, nor would it consider an offer by the Government at this time.
Three weeks ago, Gonzales laid in Parliament a report done by a Cabinet sub-committee which he chaired, outlining a restructuring plan for WASA.
In the last ten years, WASA has cost taxpayers $23 billion, with only 46.5 per cent of the population, according to the Regulated Industries Commission, having a reliable supply of water. It was described as corrupt, unproductive, unwieldy and an organisation where efficiency was sacrificed for political patronage.
Project scandal
Following the firing, the NGC initiated legal proceedings against SIS.
The claim is still being pursued by the NGC, said Burkett.
“The claim is sub judice, so we won’t be able to comment on that part of it,” she said.
SIS was once the go-to contractor for NGC’s projects.
Its founder Krishna Lalla and NGC’s chairman at the time, Roop Chan Chadeesingh, had shared a business relationship.
In addition, NGC’s president Indar Maharaj was also chairman of WASA. The project was originally an initiative of WASA.
On September 2, 2013, the NGC had issued RFPs for sole bidders (a main contractor with sub-contractors) for the Beetham Water Recycling Plant. Fourteen companies had purchased tender documents from NGC and went on a site visit on September 27, 2013.
They were given five weeks to submit bids, which would have closed by October 28, 2013. However, due to the request of several companies, the deadline was extended to December 10, 2013. By then, only two companies had submitted tenders for the project, which were evaluated by NGC’s own tenders committee.
WASA already operates the Beetham Wastewater Treatment Plant, which treats water for domestic use.
On March 6, 2014, the NGC signed a contract with SIS for US$162,055.318.77 for the Design & Build of the project. In addition a contracts of $56,424,369.98 a year was awarded to SIS for the operation and maintenance of the project for five years. The consortium of Foster Wheeler, SIS and Hyflux was one of two companies that submitted a bid for the Design & Build and Operation & Maintenance of the Plant, together with the associated Pipelines and Water Storage Facilities.
The SIS consortium beat out Atlatec’s US$95,224,643 bid, with a bid price of US$160,755,329. The difference in bid price was US$65,530,686. NGC’s own estimate for the project was $149,999,000.
The project had an 18-month completion date.
The NGC’s decision to award the contract was first raised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley when he was Opposition Leader. Dr Rowley had written to then-president Anthony Carmona, asking him to intervene and stop the award, which he called a “classic case of bid-rigging” then and he had also called on former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to stop it.