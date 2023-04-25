NGC to sign MOU for LNG export

In the midst of a natural gas crisis, State-owned National Gas Company (NGC) is about to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korean state-owned company KOGAS for the export of Liquefied Natural Gas.
Sources in a position to know have raised concerns about the development, saying at the moment the country simply does not have the gas to sell and the question is what is likely to be the return to the NGC of having KOGAS market its small scale LNG.
Express Business reached out to the NGC through its Communications manager Lisa Burkett who simply said the questions were received. Asked if they will be responded to by end of business on Monday she did not reply.
Burkett was asked the following questions:
• Is the NGC to sign an MOU with KOGAS for SSLNG (small scale LNG)?
• Does the NGC feel this is possible bearing in mind the years of domestic gas supply challenges?
• What is the strategy behind small scale LNG?
• Where is the gas to come from?
KOGAS is an abbreviation for Korea Gas Corporation. According to its Linked-in page it was incorporated by the Korean government in 1983. Since its founding, it has grown to become the world’s largest LNG importer.
Its profile read, “As the nation’s sole LNG provider, the Corporation is fully committed to providing clean, safe and convenient energy to the people of Korea. In keeping with this mission, KOGAS currently operates three LNG terminals and a nationwide pipeline network spanning over 3,022km in order to ensure stable supply for the nation.
KOGAS imports LNG from around the world and supplies it to power generation plants, gas-utility companies and city gas companies throughout the country. It produces and supplies natural gas, purifies and sells gas-related by-products, builds and operates production facilities and distribution network, and explores, imports and exports natural gas for domestic and overseas markets.”
Only recently the NGC said it had started work on designing a small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub that could help the Caribbean move away from oil-based power generation.
While Trinidad and Tobago remains Latin America’s largest LNG exporter it has seen significant fall in its LNG production, moving from using 2 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas per day to down to 1.2bcf/d and its Train 1 has been shut down for a lack of gas.
According to the NGC, it hopes that the project will be operational by 2025 and will have a handling capacity of up to 500,000 tonnes a year,
The NGC said earlier this year that the facility will be capable of storing, handling and shipping LNG for the region and is intended to be scalable to allow expansion as demand rises.
“The project is intended to support the regional shift in the energy mix to a lower carbon and lower emission molecule chain,” NGC said in a statement.
Most of the Caribbean is reliant on refined products including fuel oil and diesel for power generation.
Trinidad’s Energy Minister Stuart Young has said T&T planned to boost LNG exports to its neighbours for power generation and petrochemicals, but added that more natural gas is needed for it to significantly contribute to global supplies. Since then the situation has gotten worse with several plants at present offline in an effort to save natural gas due to the present crunch facing the country.
Trinidad and Tobago and Peru are the only Latin American exporters of LNG.
NGC owns 11 per cent of the fourth liquefaction train of Trinidad’s flagship Atlantic LNG project, and 10 per cent of the first train, which has been idled since late 2020 due to a lack of gas supply. The ownership arrangements have been renegotiated for years and the final agreement is yet to be reached.
LNG to be handled by the small scale LNG plant will be sourced from the Atlantic LNG project. NGC said it will continue selling the fuel to customers in other regions and will evaluate the feasibility of LNG shipments via ISO containers that can be loaded onto feeder ships, or via small LNG carriers if economical.
For shipments via LNG carriers, re-gasification terminals will be required at destinations.