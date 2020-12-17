NGC, Trinity in energy deal

THE National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC) and Trinity Exploration and Production will now explore and develop new energy projects together.
NGC and Trinity yesterday signed a memorandum of understating (MOU) to explore and develop new projects to enable energy transition in Trinidad and potentially in the wider Caribbean and Latin America.
In a joint statement yesterday, the companies said the collaborative initiative is part of their wider growth strategies, aiming to derive further value from existing licences, to establish a broader portfolio of energy assets via acquisition and partnerships, and to challenge and further reduce carbon output.
NGC president Mark Loquan describes the signing as significant, as it provides the NGC Group, and ultimately the people of Trinidad and Tobago, with an avenue to accelerate energy efficiency and renewable energy within the country.
“The scope of the MOU goes hand in hand with the group’s Corporate Sustainability Strategy, which speaks to the role of the group in the attainment of the country’s Paris Agreement obligations. The NGC group has made great strides in diversifying its business model to ensure the sustainability of all our entities. The scope of this partnership with Trinity is therefore a strategic fit for the group. The NGC group is therefore set to advance the local chapter of the energy agenda,” Loquan said.
Trinity’s executive chairman, Bruce Dingwall, also commenting on the MOU, stated: “Our traditional core onshore and offshore production assets provide a strong foundation for growth, but this partnership with the NGC potentially introduces new ways of operating, powering and monetising those assets which are truly exciting. This partnership is expected to be a great ‘enabler’ to Trinity becoming a new type of energy business which is at the forefront of the Energy Transition agenda.”
The MOU covers a range of development opportunities including:
• A Micro Liquefied Natural Gas (“micro LNG”) business which encompasses potential synergies along the Gas Value Chain including potential opportunities for Compressed Natural Gas (“CNG”) in Trinidad and Tobago, the broader Caribbean and Latin America region;
• Renewable energy opportunities, inclusive of a wind power generation project, to provide renewable electric power, including some of Trinity’s operations;
• Pursuit of stranded gas assets and associated opportunities in existing Trinity assets;
• Pursuit of other mutually beneficial business opportunities.