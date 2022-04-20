Dominic Rampersad

GAS ON THE AGENDA: Local natural gas liquids producer, NGL, held a news conference yesterday at the Hyatt Regency to present updates on the performance of Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL) and NGL for the financial year ended December 2021. Publicly listed NGL owns 39 per cent of PPGPL, which is a subsidiary of the National Gas Company of T&T (NGC). Before the meeting, president of PPGPL, Dominic Rampersad, left, chats with chairman of NGC and NGL, Conrad Enill, NGL’s chief financial officer, Sheldon Sylvester, and NGL director Patrick Ferreira, who is also the chairman of the National Insurance Board. -Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

AFTER a profitable financial year, which helped the coffers of the National Gas Company, its parent company, Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL) is in expansion mode.

In April, Trinidad and Tobago NGL (NGL), which owns 39 per cent of PPGPL, posted after-tax profits $512.8 million for its year ended December 31, 2021, which is a huge jump from the $6.4 million it earned for the same period in 2020.

Since the closure of the Petrotrin refinery in 2018, PPGPL has been supplying liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) to the domestic market.

Prior to that, the gas-based business focused on export markets.

At a news conference at the Hyatt Regency yesterday, PPGPL’s president Dominic Rampersad said the company is paid the market value for the cooking gas it provides to NP and that the State subsidy on the commodity is paid to NP.

For Rampersad, the focus is on how to internationalise the company’s business.

It has already made investments in the United States but is looking to expand that footprint, specifically along the value chain for natural gas liquids.

To this end, it is looking at bunkering, becoming an “in transit” hub for natural gas liquids and an export terminal.

That’s the company’s strategic focus for the 2022 to 2024 period, said Rampersad.

“This now involves evaluating strategic investments in transportation of natural gas liquids which we refer to as shipping and logistics and evaluating potential opportunities within our region for import and storage of those natural gas liquids,” he said.

He said there is opportunity to invest along that value chain in the Caribbean and Latin America.

“And we continue to be actively involved in a tremendous amount of discussions with various investors as we look at this value chain and as we bring our capital and our expertise to the value chain,” he said.

He observed that while it is important to grow in T&T, it is crucial to grow outside of T&T.

He said the opportunity “really exists for us to keep products from the United States and bring them into the Caribbean market and to regain some of the market share that we would have lost over the years.”

He noted that PPGPL’s production has declined from 40,000 barrels a day of natural gas liquids a decade ago to about 15,000 to 20,000 barrels a day today.

“Our aspiration for our North American value chain is not only to grow our business in North America, but the value chain that will extend into the value chain that PPGPL is aspiring to, so that you can be assured that our North American business is aligned with our Trinidad business,” he said.

PPGPL acquired a NGL terminal in Hull, Texas from Keyera Energy Inc in February 2022. The terminal business cost PPGPL US$32 million. In February 2020, PPGPL acquired the natural gas liquids marketing assets of Twin Eagle Liquids Marketing LLC in Houston for US$15 million.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Students must be more responsible for their tuition

Students must be more responsible for their tuition

IN ORDER for The University West Indies St Augustine to become less dependent on Government’s subventions, the campus must operate as a business to become profitable and sustainable.

That’s the view of The UWI principal Prof Brian Copeland, who said with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments across the Caribbean were challenged, so it would have been difficult for them to maintain their usual funding.

WASA in no rush to roll out residential water meters

WASA in no rush to roll out residential water meters

DESPITE concerns by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) that metering of individual customers remains an issue at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), chairman of the utility, Ravi Nanga said there is no set timeline for full implementation.

In T&T, 96 per cent of customers of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) are unmetred.

Moonilal calls for CCTV probe

Moonilal calls for CCTV probe

OPPOSITION Member of Parliament, Dr Roodal Moonilal, is calling on the Government to undertake an independent investigation into the procurement by the Ministry of National Security of an upgrade to the current national closed-circuit television (CCTV) network.

“I am now calling for an independent investigation outside of the Government…we need to get an independent enquiry into the debacle of the tendering and contract arrangements for the CCTV cameras by the Ministry of National Security from September 2018 to April 2022 and thereafter, said Moonilal, at a virtual news conference last Thursday.

‘Roaming cuts will boost regional trade’

‘Roaming cuts will boost regional trade’

The Director of Telecommunications in Dominica, Bennet Thomas says a reduction in roaming charges will greatly enhance trade within the member countries of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The OECS groups the islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts-Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands.