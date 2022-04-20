AFTER a profitable financial year, which helped the coffers of the National Gas Company, its parent company, Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL) is in expansion mode.
In April, Trinidad and Tobago NGL (NGL), which owns 39 per cent of PPGPL, posted after-tax profits $512.8 million for its year ended December 31, 2021, which is a huge jump from the $6.4 million it earned for the same period in 2020.
Since the closure of the Petrotrin refinery in 2018, PPGPL has been supplying liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) to the domestic market.
Prior to that, the gas-based business focused on export markets.
At a news conference at the Hyatt Regency yesterday, PPGPL’s president Dominic Rampersad said the company is paid the market value for the cooking gas it provides to NP and that the State subsidy on the commodity is paid to NP.
For Rampersad, the focus is on how to internationalise the company’s business.
It has already made investments in the United States but is looking to expand that footprint, specifically along the value chain for natural gas liquids.
To this end, it is looking at bunkering, becoming an “in transit” hub for natural gas liquids and an export terminal.
That’s the company’s strategic focus for the 2022 to 2024 period, said Rampersad.
“This now involves evaluating strategic investments in transportation of natural gas liquids which we refer to as shipping and logistics and evaluating potential opportunities within our region for import and storage of those natural gas liquids,” he said.
He said there is opportunity to invest along that value chain in the Caribbean and Latin America.
“And we continue to be actively involved in a tremendous amount of discussions with various investors as we look at this value chain and as we bring our capital and our expertise to the value chain,” he said.
He observed that while it is important to grow in T&T, it is crucial to grow outside of T&T.
He said the opportunity “really exists for us to keep products from the United States and bring them into the Caribbean market and to regain some of the market share that we would have lost over the years.”
He noted that PPGPL’s production has declined from 40,000 barrels a day of natural gas liquids a decade ago to about 15,000 to 20,000 barrels a day today.
“Our aspiration for our North American value chain is not only to grow our business in North America, but the value chain that will extend into the value chain that PPGPL is aspiring to, so that you can be assured that our North American business is aligned with our Trinidad business,” he said.
PPGPL acquired a NGL terminal in Hull, Texas from Keyera Energy Inc in February 2022. The terminal business cost PPGPL US$32 million. In February 2020, PPGPL acquired the natural gas liquids marketing assets of Twin Eagle Liquids Marketing LLC in Houston for US$15 million.