NH International gets St Vincent hotel contract

LOCAL contractor, NH International (Caribbean) Ltd, last week signed a contract with the Government of St Vincent and Grenadines for the construction of a Holiday Inn Express hotel in the village of Diamond.
Vincentian Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves signed on behalf of his government, while the CEO of NH International Kit Kennedy, signed on behalf of his company.
The contract stipulates the construction of a 92-room hotel at a cost of EC$52 million (US$19.2 million) at the site, which is located on the windward side of the island, about a ten-minute drive from the Argyle International Airport.
The construction will be financed partly through a grant from the Caricom Development Fund, with additional financing coming from St Vincent’s National Insurance Services and local funds, the country’s Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves told the June 7 signing ceremony.
“The government is adding over the next two years or so almost 350 rooms to the hotel room stock,” Gonsalves said, in a Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) report. He referred to the construction of the state-funded Marriott Hotel at Mt Wynne, which would have 250 rooms, as part of the St Vincent’s efforts to increase hotel room stock and build the tourism sector.
“The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is not interested in being a hotelier so we’re not going to start a ministry of hotel operations. The Holiday Inn Express will be professionally managed, not by the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and we will remain open to what happens to the hotel down the road once we have added to the room stock of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and, similarly, the Marriott will be a professionally-run outfit.
“So, I just wanted to point out that our interest, from a policy perspective, is to add room stock to St Vincent and the Grenadines. We do some of that through our own resources as the government. We do some of that by attracting investment from Sandals, Royal Mill, Maya Suites, La Vue Hotel, PACE—the Black Sands Resorts and all the rest of it,” the finance minister said in the CMC report.
Gonsalves told the signing ceremony in Kingstown that the country “climbed the mountain of air access” with the opening of the Argyle International Airport five years ago.
The Vincentian finance minister said that in the absence of an international airport, the hotels that developed were small, “essentially, that one flight by LIAT could fill them”.
But he said the country now has to have “different layers and different levels of hotels” and the government recognised “that we needed to have room stock in the vicinity of the airport at a particular price point”.
In his brief comments at the signing ceremony, Kennedy, focused of the values of his company and its intention of being a truly Caribbean entity.
In a report in the Asbert News Network, Kennedy said it is NH International’s aspiration to be a regional entity. That aspiration is being driven by the construction company’s flagship internship programme, which gives young engineers from across the region the opportunity to develop and grow through training and knowledge transfer.
Construction of the hotel is due to start on June 20, 2022, is expected to take 18 months to complete and will employ about 120 workers at the peak.