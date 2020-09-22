NH launches internship programme

AT a time when many companies in the local construction sector are struggling financially, NH International has launched an internship programme, aimed at providing the St James-based contractor with a new cadre of experienced leaders for the future.
NH launched the internship programme on August 11, with the induction of 13 qualified engineering participants.
The company intends an annual intake of interns, the number of which would be decided depending on the future projected workload of the company.
In a statement, the company said the programme is a significant financial investment intended to support NH’s long-term succession plans by identifying suitably talented recent graduates to meet its future business objectives, build capability in the Caribbean construction sector and assist in the development of young construction leaders in the region.
NH received over 200 applications from across the Caribbean. Ten interns were selected from the applications—eight young men and two young women—to join the programme.
The company decided to offer three young men already working in the company an opportunity to be part of the internship programme.
Ten of these interns graduated from local institutions including The University of the West (The UWI) and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT). Three graduated from institutions overseas. Twelve graduated with an engineering degree (civil, mechanical, industrial) while one completed a degree in construction management.
For nine of the 13, the internship will be their first experience having a full-time job.
The planning of the internship programme began in November 2019 and was followed by putting a structure on it, advertising the programme, interviewing the shortlisted applicants, and then the selection process.
Full-time employees
NH chairman Emile Elias said the construction company does not expect an intake of 13 interns in the future, because there was a backlog of applications.
Elias said several applications came from throughout the Caribbean from Jamaica in the north to Guyana in the south. The company received those responses because it advertised the internship on a regional, online recruitment website.
“In fact, we actually offered a position to an applicant from the Caribbean, who ultimately was not able to take up the offer.
“This means the first intake was concentrated on T&T, but we certainly expect and hope that future intakes will have interns from the wider Caribbean,” said Elias.
Unlike traditional internships, in which the successful applicants are given a stipend, the NH chairman said interns have been employed by the construction company.
“I want to emphasise that the interns are not here for two years. They are here for the long-term as this is part of our succession planning.
“We expect that when the actual internship programme is concluded in two years—with the interns being moved around to various NH departments and divisions—they would be assigned to projects throughout the region, according to their inclinations and strengths,” said Elias.
Asked what prevents competing contractors from poaching the interns when they graduate from the programme or before, Elias said: “Nothing can stop that.
“It is up to the interns to assess where their best future lies in terms of their professional development, their learning curve and opportunities to grow.
“It would not be the first time as I have had training programmes in the past and competitors poached those trainees. That is because the industry has respect for NH and what those trainees would have learnt here.
“It’s a risk we plan to take because we believe that if we create an environment of challenge, learning, experience, growth, and opportunity for higher incomes with additional responsibilities, these interns would not be enticed by some short-term offer in which their long-term future is not as bright as if they stayed with us.
“We do not have a padlock. People have to want to stay and want to grow with the company and be part of its future.”
The NH chairman said, to his knowledge, the company’s formal internship programme is the first of its kind for the construction sector in the English-speaking Caribbean.
He said: “We believe that this programme is pioneering in the region and it is because we have decided, as a company policy, to generate internally the skills we need for the next generation of leaders of the company.
“The scale and scope of this programme is a first of its kind for the construction industry in the Caribbean.
“NH is committed to developing our young, qualified Caribbean nationals interested in a career in the construction industry and in developing local capability.
Mentors,
specialised training
Each intake of interns will undergo a two-year programme of education, training, and exposure, which is expected to cost about $2 million a year, starting from last month.
“This is a programme that, currently, we expect to continue indefinitely,” said Elias in an interview last Friday with Express Business.
The interns will be given exposure and training through rotated assignments over the two-year period in a variety of roles at NH including procurement, materials coordination, HSE (Health, Safety, and the Environment) on-site construction supervision, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) and pre-construction.
“This will provide them with opportunities to understand the many intricacies of the construction industry and to deal with real life business issues on a daily basis,” said Elias. They will also be allowed to work on NH projects in several jurisdictions offshore.
Their assignments will be further supported by specialised training, which will be facilitated mostly by NH executives. Topics will include leadership, HSSE (Health, Safety, Security and the Environment), quality management, financial management, human resource management, understanding the various forms of contracts, estimating, and the preparation of tenders.
The interns will also be assessed quarterly by their supervisors. To further enhance their on-the-job experience, they will also be required to participate in a business improvement project which they will present to the board of directors.
Each intern will be assigned a mentor, said Elias. He said the purpose of the mentorship programme is to provide the interns with a safe avenue to provide feedback and to obtain guidance as they progress through their two-year NH internship programme.
The mentorship component is also designed to assist the interns in their professional development by tapping into the knowledge and experience inherent in the company’s senior management team and to facilitate the transfer of knowledge to the interns.