NH to build luxury resort in Grenada

PORT OF SPAIN-based NH International (Caribbean) Ltd, has been selected as the main structural contractor for a luxury hotel development called Six Senses at La Sagesse beach in Grenada.
Range Developments, an investment and hospitality company, awarded NH the contract to construct the resort, which will comprise a number of villa units with between one and four bedrooms.
The value of the initial two packages—comprising all earthworks/foundations and all building structures using our specialised reinforced concrete system—awarded to NH is US$21 million ($141 million).
Construction is expected to start in October and last for 18 months.
The Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada resort is a government-approved project under the island’s citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programme. Investors can obtain citizenship of Grenada through an investment in the Six Senses development for US$220,000.
In a statement yesterday, Range Developments described NH as a regional leader in the construction industry “with an impressive track record of completed hospitality, housing and civil engineering projects across the Caribbean.”
NH was also the structural contractor of Range Developments’ project in Dominica that opened in 2019—the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica. NH recently completed the refurbishment and upgrade of the Rex Resort into a five-star Royalton Hotel in Grenada.
Executive chairman of NH, Emile Elias, congratulated the Prime Minister of Grenada and the board of Range Developments on this major milestone.
“NH is honoured to be a part of the construction of the first Six Senses Resort to be built in the Caribbean, La Sagesse Grenada,” he said.
“We pledge our continuing contribution towards the development potential of Grenada’s tourism sector and look forward to partnering once again with Range Developments on this prestigious initiative that is the epitome of luxury and sustainability.”
Kamal Shehada, managing director and member of the board of Range Developments, who oversees the construction of Range Developments’ hotels, said: “We are excited to welcome the team of NH onboard and entrust them with construction of our third citizenship-by-investment project in the Caribbean. We have already built a successful business relationship with NH and the synergies in our teams’ work will only have a positive impact on the construction process.”
Mohammed Asaria, managing director and member of the board of Range Developments, welcomed the appointment of NH.
“Challenging times define companies,” he said. “Many participants in the citizenship-by-investment industry have retreated and retrenched. We are fulfilling our commitments to our investors and all stakeholders. It shows why we are the most trusted developer in the sector, but also our confidence in Grenada and its citizenship by investment programme.”
Asaria said: “NH committed to hire locally rather than recruit scores of foreign workers—for us this was a key deciding point for us in the tender proces
The Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada resort is Range Developments’ third project in the Caribbean. Range Developments is the world-renowned hospitality developer of citizenship-by-investment funded resorts across the Caribbean.
Grenadian Prime Minister Keith Mitchell, welcomed the progress being made on the project. “We are delighted that the project has advanced to this stage. Range is a key partner in the development of Grenada’s tourism industry bringing much needed investment and hundreds of employment opportunities for our people given the very challenging environment that we are currently facing. We look forward to the timely completion of this project and the creation of even more employment opportunities for workers in the tourism industry.”