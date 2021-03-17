Apsara

flashback: The compound with Apsara and Tamnak Thai restaurants and the Siam nightclub at the corner of Cadiz Road and Queen’s Park East in Belmont in 2019.

FINE dining restaurants Apsara and Tamnak Thai and the Siam nightclub have been closed, following the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIB) entering and taking possession of the property, which is located at 13 Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain.

In a statement yesterday, NIB said in it took possession of the compound as the owner and landlord of the property. The State’s national insurance provider took the action on March 3. On March 6, the Facebook page of Apsara and Tamnak Thai restaurants announced that they would be closed temporarily, “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The restaurant owners apologised for the inconvenience caused by the closure, indicating that the restaurants “will reopen soon.”

The NIB statement said it took possession of the property as a result of the lease between NIB and R&M Property Holdings Ltd, which is owned by Sharif Mohammed and Marie Kavanagh.

An NIB official yesterday refused to speculate on the amount of the outstanding lease rental R&M Property Holdings owes the NIB.

The 2014 lease between NIB and R&M Property Holdings Ltd has attracted considerable media attention.

R&M sold the property to NIB in 2014 for $37 million, with an obligation that the seller would continue renovation works amounting to $5 million.

After selling the property to NIB, R&M leased it back from the national insurance provider for ten years, initially at $96,000 a month ($1,152,000 a year) for four years and then $125,000 a month ($1.5 million a year) for six years.

A February 10, 2019 Sunday Express story reported that R&M’s lease rental payments should have increased from $96,000 a month to $125,000 a month in April 2018. That article indicated that R&M paid the smaller sum of $96,000 a month between April 2018 and February 2019, as a result of a dispute over the availability of parking.

Speaking with the Express last night, former finance minister, Selby Wilson, who represented R&M in their negotiations with NIB in 2014, said the leasors of the property have made several attempts to fulfill their contracted lease payments.

Wilson said the owners made overtures to NIB to pay $400,000 at the beginning of March and to pay off all of the arrears owed to NIB, amounting to about $4 million, by March 31. The $4 million sum represents 32 months (two years and eight months) at the $125,000 lease rental.

Wilson said that R&M’s only condition was that it be allowed to continue with the lease arrangement with the NIB. The former parliamentarian said NIB has not acquiesced to R&M’s overtures to pay what is owed and recently refused to accept a cheque for $281,000.

In its statement issued yesterday, the NIB said people with an interest in this property are directed to the public notices affixed at the entrances to this property at Queen’s Park East or can contact the NIBTT.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Easier transactions ahead

IN THE past three weeks, technological options on offer increased by three for consumers—two banks are expanding their fintech portfolios to their customers and one start-up is offering prescription drugs through an app.

Bed manufacturer grateful for ministry, agencies work

Bed manufacturer grateful for ministry, agencies work

LENSYL Products Limited, one of T&T’s leading mattress and foam manufacturers, is seeking to expand exports into new markets, with the assistance of the Export Booster Initiative which was launched by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) last month.

‘GHL has track record of increasing profits’

‘GHL has track record of increasing profits’

THE DECISION by Guardian Holdings (GHL) board to cross-list its stock on the Jamaica Stock Exchange is likely to have a positive impact on the pan-Caribbean insurance company’s share price on the local stock market, says GHL group CEO, Ravi Tewari.

What is an investment?

What is an investment?

INDIVIDUALS may generally consider saving as an option when making their financial plans and may even utilise the method of “putting money under the mattress”. However, no growth is possible via this saving method and a loss in the value of the saving may result due to inflation, as the purchasing power of money can decrease over time. For instance, what you were able to purchase with a dollar five years ago, will not be what you may be able to purchase with that dollar now.