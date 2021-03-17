FINE dining restaurants Apsara and Tamnak Thai and the Siam nightclub have been closed, following the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIB) entering and taking possession of the property, which is located at 13 Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain.
In a statement yesterday, NIB said in it took possession of the compound as the owner and landlord of the property. The State’s national insurance provider took the action on March 3. On March 6, the Facebook page of Apsara and Tamnak Thai restaurants announced that they would be closed temporarily, “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The restaurant owners apologised for the inconvenience caused by the closure, indicating that the restaurants “will reopen soon.”
The NIB statement said it took possession of the property as a result of the lease between NIB and R&M Property Holdings Ltd, which is owned by Sharif Mohammed and Marie Kavanagh.
An NIB official yesterday refused to speculate on the amount of the outstanding lease rental R&M Property Holdings owes the NIB.
The 2014 lease between NIB and R&M Property Holdings Ltd has attracted considerable media attention.
R&M sold the property to NIB in 2014 for $37 million, with an obligation that the seller would continue renovation works amounting to $5 million.
After selling the property to NIB, R&M leased it back from the national insurance provider for ten years, initially at $96,000 a month ($1,152,000 a year) for four years and then $125,000 a month ($1.5 million a year) for six years.
A February 10, 2019 Sunday Express story reported that R&M’s lease rental payments should have increased from $96,000 a month to $125,000 a month in April 2018. That article indicated that R&M paid the smaller sum of $96,000 a month between April 2018 and February 2019, as a result of a dispute over the availability of parking.
Speaking with the Express last night, former finance minister, Selby Wilson, who represented R&M in their negotiations with NIB in 2014, said the leasors of the property have made several attempts to fulfill their contracted lease payments.
Wilson said the owners made overtures to NIB to pay $400,000 at the beginning of March and to pay off all of the arrears owed to NIB, amounting to about $4 million, by March 31. The $4 million sum represents 32 months (two years and eight months) at the $125,000 lease rental.
Wilson said that R&M’s only condition was that it be allowed to continue with the lease arrangement with the NIB. The former parliamentarian said NIB has not acquiesced to R&M’s overtures to pay what is owed and recently refused to accept a cheque for $281,000.
In its statement issued yesterday, the NIB said people with an interest in this property are directed to the public notices affixed at the entrances to this property at Queen’s Park East or can contact the NIBTT.