NIB needs higher rates, reduced pension before 65

NATIONAL Insurance Board chair, Helen Drayton, says the main recommendations of the Tenth Actuarial Report of the National Insurance System (NIS) should be implemented to ensure its long-term sustainability.
Responding to questions submitted to her last week, Drayton noted the recommendations made by the actuaries include: the introduction of scaled early retirement factors; maintaining the minimum pension and increasing the contribution rate.
In the Q&A with Express Business editor, Anthony Wilson, the NIB chair also said last year’s Covid-19 lockdown caused a net decrease of approximately 45,000 employees during the three-month period between March to May 2020. She forecast that the fact that T&T is in another lockdown period is likely to lead to a continuation of last year’s trend.
Q What is the current financial state of the NIB?
AI open by stating that the NIB Fund of $28.93 billion in assets remains quite strong and the prospects will be very good if the measures recommended in the Tenth Actuarial Report of 2016 are implemented.
The NIS (National Insurance System) is currently in a situation where benefit expenditure exceeds contribution income. At the end of the fiscal year, June 2020, this gap was $664.96 million, and is expected to widen. The table below highlights the key metrics as at June 2020.
The main reason for the growing gap between income and expenditure is the aging population. The Tenth Actuarial Review of 2016 projected that by the year 2066, the population of persons aged 60 and over will nearly double, whereas the population of persons aged 16-59 (persons of working age), will decrease by more than 25 per cent, resulting in less than two persons supporting every one person in retirement.
This situation (population aging) represents a tremendous challenge for the sustainability of the NIS and is the main reason for the growing disparity between contribution income and benefit expenditure.
Simply put, the reality is that the growth of the older generation is outstripping the growth of the younger and consequently, the NIBTT will have to continue dipping into its reserves to help pay for pension and other benefits, if there is no pension reform.
The key reform measures being sought are an increase in the contribution rates of three per cent, and the implementation of an appropriate model, which while not preventing retirement at age 60, will allow persons to receive their full NI pensions from age 65 years.
It is recognised that the current social and economic environment and pressures on business are serious considerations in making decisions on the timing of rate increases. Note that NI pensions per employee range from the minimum $3,000 to just over $5,000 per month. Approximately 12 per cent of NIS pensioners receive a pension of more than $3,000 per month due to the length of their contribution history and their level of contribution during their working careers.
The issue surrounding the increase in the NIS pension age is one of fear and insecurity among persons who will retire in the next five to ten years, feeling that if the age increases, they would not get an NI pension at age 60. That need not be the case if the age is gradually increased over a 10-year period as recommended by the actuaries. It all depends on the model used. That is a matter for the policymakers. Note that Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago are the only countries in the English-speaking Caribbean that have not at least commenced the process to adjust to its retirement age from age 60.
How important is it that the NIB adopts some of the proposals of the Tenth Actuarial Report?
The implementation of proposals/recommendation, as outlined in the Tenth Actuarial Review, are critical to improve the sustainability of the National Insurance System (NIS). The Tenth Actuarial Review of the NIS, as at June 2016, revealed that the assets of the system will continue to increase until the year 2023-24, and then begin to decline because of the effects of the aging population. This projection is solely based on the status quo (i.e. no reform of the system), and particularly, that the current contribution rate of 13.2 per cent remains constant for the entire projection period of 50 years.
This challenge can only be overcome through pension reform.
Any delay in implementation of measures, typically results in the need to make more drastic recommendations in the years ahead, as the demographic factors further impact the system. Countries that adopt changes to their systems early in the stages of demographic transition, benefit from less severe adjustments, with the opposite being true for countries that delay changes unduly.
The specific recommendations of the NIBTT are:
a. An increase in the contribution rate by 3 per cent from 13.2 to 16.2 per cent.
b. The scaled retirement benefits for persons opting to retire before age 65, with an appropriate phase-in period.
c. Maintaining the minimum pension at 3,000.00 for those retiring at age 65 years. Note $3,000.00 is the minimum. Pensioners can earn more based on their contribution history as previously mentioned.
d. Including the self-employed.
The implementation of these recommendations, barring extreme shocks, is expected to keep the NI Fund whole to the year 2054, with other reform measures being required in the future.
What can the NIB do to boost the returns of its investment portfolio?
The investment portfolio provides an important buffer in a partially funded social insurance system as administered by the NIBTT. However, according to the 10th Actuarial Review, the “minimum annual return on assets that would avoid a negative level of reserve before the end of 50 years is 12.9 per cent.”
The report continues, “even if the NIBTT performs very well in terms of investment returns, it will not be sufficient to eliminate the growing financial pressure.” The result of these important statements is that all the reform recommendations would still be necessary.
Maximising investment income through strategic asset allocation continues to be an important objective.
Given the need for reform, is there a move by the NIBTT to decrease benefits?
No consideration has been given to decreasing benefits.
Q: What about the declining contributor base?
Looked at over a period of approximately ten years from the fiscal year 2010/2011 to the fiscal 2020, there was a decline of 80,782 from 484,979 to 404,197. The decline serves in part to drive home the point about the growing pensioner group. Over the same period, a total of 44,535 became pensioners. Others would have left for reasons of unemployment, changed employment status (becoming self-employed), dropping out, and there would have been deaths, but new contributors would also have registered.
before the start of the pandemic, the number of employees for whom contributions were submitted was 456,902 or approximately 80 per cent of the working population. It is important to note that the total employed population at any given point in time will not be all registrable. The national working population statistics include the self-employed and independent operators who do not qualify to be registered under the NI Act.
There is need for caution when taking statistics at face value as the number of NI employees and employers fluctuates based on individuals’ employment circumstances and employment trends. People enter and exit the workforce all the time.
As a self-financing National Insurance System, the NIBTT must ensure that there is an appropriate balance between the system’s revenue and expenditure. By far, our largest stream of revenue comes from the contribution of workers and their employers.
The necessary responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in particular the public health restrictions, have had a negative impact on business generally. In 2019/2020 we observed a net decrease of approximately 45,000 employees during the three-month period between March to May 2020. We are now in another lockdown period, which is likely to continue the trend of last year.
The negative effects of Covid-19 are not restricted to the contributory base, but also on investment income as businesses consolidate and conserve operating funds, resulting in lower dividends paid to equity holders.
This fiscal year 2022, will be a watershed year. If we do what is right for the Fund, NIBTT will begin reversing the trend and be on its way to ensuring long-term sustainability. The Eleventh Actuarial Review is now in progress. We feel certain, that the fundamental recommendations will remain. i.e. the introduction of scaled early retirement factors, maintaining the minimum pension, and increasing the contribution rate. Liquidation of assets to satisfy benefit payments is a consequence of maintaining the status quo.
The NIBTT is not unique in the current situation. Either standstill and eventually decline, or change, renew, and grow.