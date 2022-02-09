The National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIB) has once again called for urgent reform of the pension system, as there continues to be a substantial gap between its benefit expenditure and its income from contributions.
NIB Executive Director Niala Persad-Poliah said yesterday that the benefit expenditure as at 2020 was $5.3 billion, but the Board had only collected $4.6 billion in contributions, leaving a deficit of some $700 million.
She said the NIB has had to dip into other sources in order to continue paying benefits to those who have reached the age of retirement.
Persad-Poliah was speaking during a Public Accounts Committee meeting held to enquire into the NIB’s audited financial statements for the years 2014 to 2020.
“So, what we have happening from 2013 is that our benefit expenditure has been growing and that is really because of the ageing population. And, of course, people are living longer, healthier lifestyles,” she explained.
“Over the period 2013 to 2019, we would have been using, of course, our realised investment income to support the benefit payments.”
However, she said as of 2020, the contribution income and investment income combined was still insufficient to support benefit and administrative expenditure.
She said this deficit is projected to continue into the future.
She noted that the NIB, as well as the recommendations of actuarial reviews, had pointed to several measures that could be undertaken to address the issue.
One of the recommendations was increasing the retirement age from 60 to 65 gradually over time.
NIB chief operating officer Feyaad Khan noted that the latest actuarial review indicated that it takes contributions from 3.2 people to support a single pensioner and that number is expected to decline even further over the next 50 years with one contributor supporting one pensioner.
He said if the retirement age is increased, there would be more contributions as people would be working for longer and benefits would have to be paid for a shorter time.
“So that’s why as an actuary, it’s a recommendation that we put forward time and time again, as the most impactful step in ensuring the sustainability of the system.”
Other recommendations made in the actuarial review were to gradually increase the contribution rate from 13.2 percent to 16 per cent as well as to freeze the minimum pension at the current $3,000.
Questions over chairman
During the meeting, both Committee chairman Davendranath Tancoo and Committee member Jearlean John attempted to raise the matter of the appointment of businessman Patrick Ferreira as chairman of the NIB. They questioned the legality of the appointment.
Ferreira was initially appointed to the NIB board as a nominee of the Government, but was last month elevated to the post of chairman.
The NIB Act states that the Board must consist of 11 persons with Government, business, and labour selecting three persons each. The Act states that the chairman must be a person, who in the opinion of the minister, is independent of the Government, business and labour.
As a Government nominee on the board, Ferreira’s appointment was said to be a breach of the Act.
Tancoo said Ferreira’s appointment runs the risk of bringing the NIB into disrepute. He questioned Persad-Poliah whether the NIB had received legal advice pertaining to Ferreira’s appointment. She said no legal advice had been sought or received.
John also questioned the appointment, saying the NIB is not above the law.
However, Committee member Dr Amery Browne objected during both Tancoo’s and John’s comments saying the matter of the NIB chairman fell outside of the remit of the Committee. Browne said the Committee’s mandate was to enquire into the Board’s audited financial statements and that the questions surrounding Ferreira’s appointment would be better raised in a motion to Parliament.