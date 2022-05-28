NIB to sell ‘Apsara’ property

The National Insurance Board (NIB) will list for sale next month the property that used to house fine dining restaurants Apsara, Tamnak Thai and the Siam nightclub, located at 13 Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain.

The property is valued at $20.2 million on NIB’s books. Last Thursday, NIB published a newspaper advertisement in which it made a Request for Proposals for the “provision of services related to the proposed sale of six parcels of land” for the NIB.