NIB to sell assets to pay benefits

The National Insurance Board (NIB) is expecting a 10 per cent decline in contributions for the fiscal year 2021.
As such, the NIB said it may soon be forced to liquidate assets to generate income, as it now has to pay out more than it is earning from contributions. Already, the number of contributors in the National Insurance System (NIS) declined by 4 per cent — from 420,638 in 2019 to 404,197 in 2020. The NIB had 516,926 contributors for the 12 months ended June 30, 2015, according to its annual report that year. This means the number of NIB contributors fell by 21.8 per cent between 2015 and 2020. The number of beneficiaries increased by 0.9 per cent from 202,800 in 2019 to 204,613 in 2020.
In its 2020 Report on Operations, laid in Parliament last Friday, the NIB noted that the widening gap between the contributions it received and the benefits it pays out could cause it to liquidate assets to meet its commitments in the next two to four years.
“Of continuing great concern over the last six to seven years is the increase in the disparity between contribution income and benefit expenditure. This growing shortfall has been supplemented by investment income. If the status quo is maintained, it is projected that as early as the next two to four years, assets will have to be liquidated to ensure that benefits can continue to be paid in full,” said the report by the company’s executive director, Niala Persad-Poliah.
Contribution income declined by 0.44 per cent from $4,706.49 billion in 2019 to $4,685.85 billion in 2020. The report noted that since 2016, the NIB has had to access its investment portfolio to fund its benefits.
In 2016, that sum was $261.54 million, in 2017, it was $140.26 million, in 2018 it was $226.16 million and in 2019 it was $664.65 million. These sums exclude administrative expenses of $200 million for each year. The report noted that for fiscal 2020, the shortfall that was needed to be financed by investment income was $916 million, which included administrative expenditure of $251.17 million.
“Notwithstanding the challenges, the NIBTT has been able to meet its overall contribution income target for FY 2020 on the strength of arrears collected, while we observed a decline in the level of regular contribution income as a result of the closure of some businesses due to the pandemic within the last quarter of the financial year,” said Persad-Poliah. The NIB’s financial year ends on June 30.
Hiring debt collectors
The report noted that challenges affected the economy, as the energy sector continued to suffer from depressed output on account of lower prices internationally.
“According to the IMF forecast which reflects the world’s pre Covid-19 pandemic economic conditions, some hope would have existed for 2021, however, the forecasted GDP of 2.6 per cent for Trinidad and Tobago is unlikely to be realised. The NIBTT is not only impacted by the economic downturn due to Covid-19 but also the decrease in the price of oil and gas. Both are expected to have a measurable impact on the level of employment and ultimately contribution income. In the coming financial year, contribution income is also expected to decline by 10 per cent when compared to the level of contribution income for FY 2020.
“The negative economic situation will also impact our investments as the receipt of dividends will fall due to the uncertainty resulting from the economic fallout from Covid-19. Considering the likely economic impact, we will focus on the strategic collections of arrears and the filling of key vacancies for authorized officers, whose performance monitoring and management will be more appropriately linked to debt collection,” she said.
Legal measures
In a statement to Parliament on Friday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said that as part of its continuing efforts to safeguard its assets, the NIBTT continued to utilise all legal measures to ensure the recovery of monies owed.
“Through court agreements, promissory notes as well as litigation actions, the NIBTT recovered a total of $128.6 million in contribution arrears, penalties and interest from 22 non-compliant employers. In addition, two (2) judgements were obtained against employers and/or directors for arrears of contribution, penalties and interest payments in the amount of $1.9 million,” he said.
He noted that during the 2020 financial year, 154 appeal notices were received by the Appeals Tribunal, of which 171 were issued responses by the NIBTT. “This figure includes some appeal matters from the last financial year. In the area of reciprocal agreements, Madam Speaker, during the financial year 2020, 225 of 534 backlog applications made by persons in Canada/Caricom accessing Trinidad and Tobago benefits through their relevant Social Insurance Partners were authorised and payments finalised. As at June 30, 2020, 211 applications were awaiting responses from Caricom and Canada which have not been reactivated, 74 responses were received and are to be reprocessed upon submission of life certificates.
“Additionally, 24 reciprocal claims are pending for various reasons such as compliance investigations to be conducted before outstanding claims could be processed. At the end of the reporting period, 309 applications from previous financial years remained pending,” he said.
T&T’s aging population
The country’s ageing population continues to be an area of concern for the NIB.
“This dynamic is represented by a decrease in the number of births resulting in a decline in the working population and a sharp increase in pensioners, This trend based on NIS data as well as data from the Central Statistical Office (CSO) has classified Trinidad and Tobago’s population as an ageing society, with 13.4 per cent of the population aged 60 and over. In fact, since 2010 the number of pensioners has increased by over 50 per cent, with the number of pensioners projected to increase again by more than 40 per cnet in the next 10 years. This drastic increase will put a strain on the system, as a shrinking contributory base supports a growing number of beneficiaries,” said Persad-Poliah.
Investment Portfolio
The NIB’s investment portfolio has a market value of $27.73 billion, which is a 0.44 per cent decrease compared to 2019.
“The decrease in the Fund’s market value was mainly attributable to approximately $120 million in unrealised losses; the equity and fixed income portfolios accounting for $10 million and $87 million respectively of these unrealised losses.
“The worldwide pandemic has significantly affected global markets, as equities in particular have experienced the steepest declined since the global financial crisis. As such, the NIBTT’s net investment yield experienced a declined from 8.08 per cent in FY2019 to 4.38 per cent in FY2020,” said Persad-Poliah.
She noted that the decrease in the NIB’s investment portfolio was further accelerated by withdrawals of $950 million from the investment cash account to support the shortfall between expenditure and contribution income.
The NIB’s portfolio include real estate mutual fund, cash and cash equivalents, mortgages. Fixed income (33.78 per cent) and equity (52.68 per cent) representing the largest portionsof its portfolio.
The NIB’s equity portfolio, which accounts for the largest asset class of the total fund, currently stands at $14.6 billion, an increase of approximately 0.8 per cent or $120 million, while the fixed income portfolio decreased by 6.1 per cent or $605.7 million to approximately $9.4 billion and had a purchased yield to maturity of 5.2 per cent.
Report highlights
Some highlights of the report are:
1. The NIB’s total funds declined by 1.07 per cent from $28.96 billion in 2019 to $28.65 billion in 2020. Its total assets declined by 0.69 per cent from $29.13 billion in 2019 to $28.93 billion in 2020;
2. The yield on its investment portfolio declined by 3.70 per cent from 8.08 per cent in 2019 to 4.38 per cent in 2020;
3. Its administrative costs, aa a percentage of its total income, increased by 0.51 per cent from 3.38 per cent in 2019 to 3.89 per cent in 2020. In 2019, it was $219.67 million and in 2020, it was $251.17 million;
4. Its benefit expenditure increased by 4.12 per cent from $5.1 billion in 2019 to $5.35 billion in 2020;
5. Its investment income realised declined by 33.78 per cent from $1.2 billion to $830 million;
6. Employers declined by 2.12 per cent from 20,714 to 20,274;
7. Insured Contributors declined by 4 per cent from 420,638 to 404,197;
8. Its customer base also declined by 1.89 per cent from 599,768 in 2019 to 588,401 in 2020;
9. The report noted that in 2020, the number of employers registering at the NIB was 1,752, which is a 14.54 percent decrease from 2019;
10. There were 204,613 beneficiaries who received a total of $5,350.81 million in benefit payments, an increase of 4.12 per cent in 2019;
11. Long-term beneficiaries increased by 3.99 per cent from 172,703 in 2019 to 177,420 in 2020;
12. There was a decrease in short term benefits (sickness benefit, maternity benefit, special maternity benefit and funeral grant)by 11 per cent from $230.4 million in 2019 to $204 million in 2020; and
13. There was an increase in payment to employment injury benefits from $79.04 million in 2019 to $79.70 million in 2020.