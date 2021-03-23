NIB unfair, says Apsara owner

T&T’s National Insurance Board is refusing to accept a manager’s cheque for over $4 million from Sharif Mohamed, the owner of fine dining restaurants Apsara and Tamnak Thai and the Siam nightclub, which have been closed since March 3, when the NIB entered and took possession of the property.
Mohamed said he purchased the 19,000 square foot property at 13 Queen’s Park East from CIBC for $1.9 million in 1991. He said he has occupied the premises for 20 years since 2000. NIB purchased the property from Mohamed’s company, R&M Property Holdings, in May 2014 for $37 million and leased it back to the company for $96,000 a month for the first four years (from 2014 to 2018) and $125,000 a month for the next six years (2018 to 2024).
On March 8, five days after the NIB entered the property, attorneys representing R&M wrote to the social security provider offering to make a payment of $4,021,996.44 to settle his indebtedness. That sum comprised:
• $1,687,500, which represents rental arrears on 13 Queen’s Park East from April 2020 to March 2021 (12 months at $125,000 per month plus VAT)
• $1,265,625, which represents rental arrears for the period July 2019 to March 2020 (9 months at $125,000 per month plus VAT)
• $1,068,496.44, representing an order NIB received in December 2020 from Justice Frank Seepersad, following a claim brought by Board in 2018 for rental arrears.
In the March 8 letter, R&M requested of NIB that it be permitted to re-enter the property, on payment of the $4,021996.44, and on terms contained in the original lease, so that operation of the business could resume.
In response, NIB’s attorneys, MG Daly and Partners, wrote to R&M on March 12 stating that the statutory entity “gives no undertaking” to allow Mohamed to re-enter the property to continue operating his business. NIB’s attorneys stated that the $4 million must be paid unconditionally and that its March 3, 2021 re-entry means the May 2014 lease for the property “ceased...without prejudice to to any rights and/or remedies which accrued to the NIB against R&M...”
NIB also refused an offer of cheques totaling of $400,000, as part payment of $2.3 million, from R&M on February 11, 2021. The company promised to pay the full amount by March 31, 2021. That was after Justice Seepersad’s December 2020, order. The social services provider, as well, refused to accept a cheque for $281,250 in August 2019, during the then pending proceedings for rent recovery brought by the NIB, Mohamed said.
In several interviews between last Thursday and Monday, Mohamed described as “unfair and biased” the NIB’s actions in re-entering the property, thereby terminating his lease, and refusing his several attempts to settle the matter.
He told Express Business that at least 25 workers have been placed on the breadline as a result of the NIB’s action. His attempt to expand the business by adding on the manufacture of condiments for export is now on hold, according to Mohamed.
Responding to claims that he has been a bad-pay tenant for at least three years, Mohamed said his initial reluctance to pay the increased rental of $125,000 a month in 2018 was due to a dispute with NIB over the entity’s refusal to treat reasonably with his request for car parking spots at night for his restaurant’s customers. No 13 Queen’s Park East is separated from the NIB headquarters compound by Cadiz Road in Belmont. NIB’s position is that car parking spots were not part of the original lease arrangement in 2014.
Mohamed also said he has convinced a local businessman to invest $7.5 million in his business for a 50 per cent stake of it, which is why he is confident of his proposal to pay NIB the $4,021,996.44 in full and final settlement of their disputes.
Responding to eight questions from Express Business on Friday, NIB official reply was: “The NIBTT is not at liberty to further discuss any business matters pertaining to its property located at 13 Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain. The NIBTT would like to assure the public that all investments follow a rigorous process and are prudently managed.”