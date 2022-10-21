Nidco looks to sell four boats

MORE THAN 11 years ago, the then-cabinet of the People’s Partnership government accepted a recommendation from former works and transport minister Jack Warner for the water taxis HSC Milancia, HSC Olivia and HSC Katia to be put up for sale by public auction.
Yesterday, The National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) advertised the three vessels for sale along with a fourth craft, the MV Su.
The four vessels never sailed and have been moored for years.
In February 2011, Warner had said that Nidco would contract the services of an international shipping broker to sell the three second-hand water taxis.
Cabinet agreed in 2007 for the introduction of a fast ferry service from Diego Martin to Point Fortin and for the purchase of four fast ferries to service the route.
Three second-hand vessels were introduced into service on December 29, 2008, as an interim solution pending the procurement of four new fast ferries.
The cost of the second-hand vessels was US$5.5 million.
Four new ferries were delivered to Trinidad by a heavy-lift carrier on September 5, 2010. They were commissioned into service on October 22, 2010.
As a result, the second-hand vessels were withdrawn from service and were kept at Chaguaramas pending sale.
The MV Su had been purchased for $25 million while the HSC Katia, the HSC Olivia and the HSC Milancia were purchased in 2008 for use as water taxis at $12 million each.
The MV Su never sailed a day since it was bought, the Express had reported.
Some $27 million more was spent on repairs alone after it was bought and it would have sunk had it made a short voyage from Chaguaramas to Port of Spain.
For years, the MV Su was berthed at the Inter Isle Construction Co Ltd dockyard, Chaguaramas, costing thousands of dollars which escalated to some $76,000 a month. The other vessels were kept at the Coast Guard compound at Hart’s Cut, Chaguaramas.
Questioned on the matter in 2018, Works and Transport Minister in the PNM administration Rohan Sinanan said Cabinet approval was given to Nidco to sell the vessel through an international broker since 2012.
But that decision was rescinded two months later.
“Over the period March 2012 to June 2012, in accordance with the approval of Cabinet, July 2010 to February 2011 and June 2012, Nidco, through an international broker, took the necessary steps to sell the vessels to parties approved by its board of commissioners.
“However, in August 2012, Cabinet rescinded a decision that Nidco sell the fleet of second-hand vessels and directed that the Ministry of Transport at that time enter into a contract with the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago to provide the service for another international shipping broker to value the vessels and sell them at a minimum price to be set on the basis of a valuation,” Sinanan said.
A valuation by the Maritime Services Division was done, and in January 2013, power of attorney was given to the Port to sell or divest the vessels.
Since then, numerous attempts by the Port Authority to engage a broker to sell the vessels were unsuccessful.
Yesterday, Nidco disclosed that the Port Authority was offering “three High Speed Crafts (HSCs) and one motor vessel”.