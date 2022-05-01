Nidco warns of Toco Port fraud attempts

NIDCO (the National Infrastructure Development Company) says it has not initiated any tender or award of contract process with regard to the Toco Port.
In a news release, the company said the issuance of any letters of award or contracts relating to the Toco Port project is fraudulent and not authorised by Nidco.
Nidco said it has been charged with responsibility for providing public procurement on behalf of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
In order to fulfil this mandate, Nidco said it issues notices of tenders via its website and national newspapers, ensuring its procurement processes are executed in a transparent, efficient and effective manner.
The wholly State-owned company also advised the public that the signing of contracts for Nidco’s projects takes place in person within Nidco’s offices, overseen by a representative from Nidco’s legal department.
“The signing of any contract outside of Nidco’s offices is fraudulent and not authorised by Nidco,” the company warned.
It also cautioned the public that the collection of cheques take place within Nidco’s offices overseen by a representative of Nidco’s Finance Department and that “the collection of cheques outside of Nidco’s offices by a rogue agent is fraudulent and not authorised by Nidco”.
In the news release, Nidco also advised that the Ministry of Works and Transport does not issue cheques directly to contractors on Nidco’s behalf.
“The issuance of cheques allegedly by the Ministry of Works and Transport directly to contractors on Nidco’s behalf is fraudulent and not authorised by Nidco or the Ministry of Works and Transport,” the company asserted.
Nidco noted that it had not authorised any employee or agent to issue any cash or cheque payment in contravention of the above.
It said that with respect to the Toco Port project and any other such project, the public will be informed by the issuance of a public tender published both on Nidco’s Website and in the daily newspapers.
“We hold ourselves accountable for our obligations and actions to the public we serve, and are committed to manage our operations with openness and integrity,” the company’s news release concluded.