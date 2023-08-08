NIF redeems $1.2b Series A Bond

THE National Investment Fund Holding Co Ltd (NIF) will be redeeming the $1.2 billion principal on its Series A Bond today.
The Series A Bond provided an annual interest rate of 4.5 per cent for five years.
Series B and Series C were over 12 years and 20 years respectively.
Since its establishment in 2018, NIF has made a total interest distribution of $1.122 billion to over 7,500 bondholders.
Today it will make its tenth interest distribution payment of $112.2 million to bondholders on the three series of its $4 billion bond.
Speaking to the Express yesterday Peter Permell said as a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and head of the Clico Policyholders Group he must commend NIF on the completion of a successful bond issue.
“However, I am nonetheless taken aback and more so disappointed that no alternative investment opportunity has been offered to these loyal investors possibly in the form of a roll-over of their existing bonds of a new tranche of bonds,” he said.
“I say this particularly, in light of the Finance Minister’s, in his capacity as Corporation Sole, and by extension the Government’s public policy position as reflected in the 2018 NIF Bonds prospectus, which states inter alia: ‘The strategic consideration which informed the establishment of the Company was that the general public should be able to participate in the cash flows derived from the assets of the Clico and CIB, acquired on behalf of the people of Trinidad and Tobago’,” he said.
“However, I am not surprised by this development, given the fact that I had gotten wind of a private placement of a new tranche of NIF bonds,for the very same amount of $1.2 billion with the operative words being private placement. The details of which I will have a lot more to say about on TV6’s Morning Edition programme tomorrow,” he said.
NIF is a company created by its sole shareholder, Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GORTT), to hold five assets.
The government received the assets as proceeds from the shareholding of certain assets of CLICO and the CLICO Investment Bank.
The five assets are shares of: Republic Financial Holdings Ltd, One Caribbean Media Ltd, West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd, Angostura Holdings Ltd, and Trinidad Generation Unlimited.