NiQuan explosion probe still ongoing

NINE months after an explosion took place at NiQuan’s Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant located on the compound of the State-owned refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre, an investigation is yet to be completed on the cause of the incident.
As such, there are no recommendations for the company to follow even as it moves forward with testing the plant’s ability to manufacture its products.
In a statement to the Sunday Express, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) said it commenced an investigation into the explosion at NiQuan Energy’s facility at Point-a-Pierre following the April 7 explosion.
“Based on the investigation by the MEEI, a preliminary report dated April 14, 2021 and an interim report dated June 1, 2021 were produced.
“Subsequent to the production of the interim report, the MEEI received the assessment studies that were conducted, such as the Hazard and Operability Study (HAZOP) and Layers of Protection Analysis. However, further information was requested from Niquan to assist with the determination of the root cause of the incident. Further information was obtained from Niquan and has been reviewed by the investigation team. The team is now in the process of commencing final interviews with Niquan in order to complete the final report,” according to the Ministry of Energy.
As such, the Ministry said recommendations would be made available when the final investigation has been completed.
Following the explosion, NiQuan said that the plant’s hydrocracker system failed during an attempted start-up.
Meanwhile, while the MEEI’s investigation proceeds, the Fire Services gave NiQuan the all-clear to re-enter the plant months ago.
Since then, the Sunday Express understands that NiQuan still has work to complete on its third product line of aqueous synthetic mud, which it is producing along its zero-sulphur diesel and naphtha.
In April, Malcolm Wells, NiQuan’s vice president of corporate affairs said: “The impact assessment is ongoing and operations will not resume until the authorised investigations have been completed, any resulting recommendations have been implemented and all necessary permissions to resume operations have been received.”
Wells said the permission to restart is granted by the Ministry of Energy.
The Ministry of Energy appointed a technical team tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion. The six-member team, led by Craig Boodoo, senior petroleum engineer and acting head petroleum operations management division included: Yashi Carrington, acting senior chemical engineer; Sean Mahabir, mechanical engineer II; Omattee Mathura, petroleum inspector III; Neisha Dipnarine, mechanical engineer; and Shazil Yarsien, chemical engineer.
The Ministry, Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) were all conducting investigations.
In September, Wells said NiQuan had set itself a year-end deadline to begin production.
“We have completed the root cause assessment and implemented all the recommendations and we are now re-aligning the business track with a view to being in full production by the end of the year,” he had told the Sunday Express.
NiQuan was formally opened on March 9 and the explosion followed less than one month later.
In March, during the Prime Minister’s questions, Dr Rowley said NiQuan’s agreement would be with Paria and is expected to earn foreign exchange for the country.
He said the offtake from the plant would be sold to the international market by Paria, while the low-sulphur diesel will be available both to the local and international market.
The 2021 start-up of production was more than two years later than the originally projected startup in December 2019.
As a result, NiQuan had to raise funds as recently as May to meet its financial commitments.
Fund-raising efforts
In May, the company reached out to the local capital market for short-term financing of between US$30 to $40 million to meet its operation expenses, repairing the plant and the hydrocracker system.
The Express Business had reported that NiQuan was able to raise money, some of which was used to repay some noteholders of its US$120 million bond that was due on June 30, 2021.
NiQuan has steadily refused to discuss or address its commercial issues.
Since the explosion, the company has faced several setbacks including having to delay a proposed US$175 million bond, which would have funded the company for the next decade.
In May, in response to a query from Express Business, Wells said: “The recent incident at the plant has caused us to revisit the timing of our original funding plan. We have adapted that timing and engaged with our financial stakeholders and we have full confidence in our revised schedule. The details are company confidential.”
Already, it has a US$120 million debt facility which was due in January but was extended to June 30, 2021.
On its balance sheets, as of December 2020, the gas-to-liquids company had US$400,000 in cash and cash equivalents.
Its salaries and benefits costs, according to the document, were expected to average US$511,333 a month for 2021.
The Express Business reported that Republic Bank was replaced as arranger by JMMB Securities, which also arranged the refinancing of the US$87.8 million facility and raised an additional US$32.2 million. That brought NiQuan’s total debt to US$120 million. Those funds were also due in January 2021.
To be able to access future funding and to meet its payments which became due in June, NiQuan needs to start commercial production of zero-suphur diesel and naphtha and the company will need to maintain its ratings to tap into future financing.
Following the incident the Caribbean rating agency, CariCRIS lowered the assigned NiQuan ratings by two-notches to CariA- (Foreign and Local Currency Ratings) on the regional rating scale and ttA- on the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national scale.
NiQuan is the vision of its founder Ainsley Gill, who bought the incomplete and abandoned Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant from Petrotrin (now Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited (TPHL) for US$35 million after it was relegated to scrap iron.
According to the documents in the company’s registry, NiQuan is owned by NiQuan Energy, registered in Washington DC (10,702,216 ordinary shares), M&J Services Limited (10,000 ordinary shares), Petrotrin (25,000,000 Class B Preference Shares) and The Beacon Insurance Company (167,000 Class C Preference Shares).
On Friday, responding to questions from the Sunday Express on how NiQuan fits into the Government’s energy transition policy, the Ministry of Energy said:
“Trinidad and Tobago promotes natural gas as the cleanest hydrocarbon, which forms an essential element of the energy transition. Niquan is a private entity and is not connected to the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries. The Ministry is the regulator and its interaction with Niquan is in that role.”