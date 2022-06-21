NiQuan gets greenlight to restart plant

FOURTEEN months after an explosion took place at NiQuan’s Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant located on the refinery compound at Pointe-a-Pierre, steps are now being taken to restart the plant.
In April, NiQuan was given limited approval by the Ministry of Energy to reintroduce natural gas to the facility.
During Prime Minister’s Question Time on June 13, Dr Rowley was asked a question on the restart of the plant by Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee.
Rowley said: “On April 14, NiQuan was given approval by the Ministry of Energy for the reintroduction of natural gas to the facility for the primary purpose of lighting the flare pilot burners and producing medium pressure steam utilising the auxiliary boilers for cleaning lines following the shutdown of the facility post incident on April 7, 2021.
“Approval was also given by the Ministry of Energy for introduction of fuel gas only for the reformer burners for conducting refractory dry out.
“NiQuan Energy Trinidad Limited by letter dated June 1, 2022 to the Ministry of Energy Re: Request approval for entry of process gas for front-end start up (reformer to suction of synthesis gas compressor) has requested approval to start commissioning activities.
“This request is for one stage of the process, from the reformer to the suction of the synthesis gas compressor. This activity includes:
1. Gas pre-treatment (desulphurisation)
2. Steam/methane reforming
3. Reformed gas waste heat recovery
4. The CO2 compressor and recycle system.
“On receipt of this approval from the Ministry of Energy, the duration of the commissioning is expected to take about one month to compete with approval requested in stages from the ministry. Approval for commencing entry of process gas has not been granted by the Ministry of Energy to date,” the Prime Minister had said.
To date, an investigation by the Ministry of Energy is yet to be completed into the circumstances surrounding the explosion.
Thus far, only a preliminary report dated April 14, 2021 and an interim report dated June 1, 2021 were produced.
NiQuan was formally opened on March 9 and the explosion occured one month later.
Following the explosion, NiQuan had said that the plant’s hydrocracker system failed during an attempted startup.
Meanwhile, while the Ministry of Energy’s investigation proceeds, the fire services gave NiQuan the all-clear to re-enter the plant several months ago.
The company is about three years late in getting off the ground.
It had originally expected to start production in December 2019.
In a statement to the Express last December, NiQuan said it set a new target date for the first quarter of 2022.
The company said it has been working assiduously with its contractors and is well advanced to complete all necessary safety processes items according to Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP) and Layers of Protection Analysis (LOPA) standards, in preparation for the restart of the GTL Plant.
“Once all safety measures have been implemented and accepted by NiQuan’s engineer of record, the plant will be brought back up to full commercial operation producing at a nameplate capacity of 2,400 barrels per day. The target date for that accomplishment is now set for 1st quarter 2022,” the statement said.
“As NiQuan completes required works and begins to re-start the plant, the Ministry of Energy will issue provisional approvals on a step-by-step basis––from the company bringing gas onto site, to lighting the boiler, through the reformer, FT Reactors, all the way to storage of product in the NiQuan tanks with final approval only being provided after the plant is fully up and running.
“For example, when NiQuan needed approval for the reintroduction of natural gas to the boiler to carry out steam cleaning of various vessels and piping just after the incident, the Company provided documents and received the appropriate approval,” it said.
It had noted that products generated and salvaged by the plant prior to the blowout incident of April 7, 2021 had been independently certified by a reputable environment testing laboratory, Bio Research Laboratory (BRL).
“Their finding is that NiQuan’s paraffinic GTL Diesel is 100 per cent biodegradable and non-toxic, and has the same properties as a gas-to-liquid (GTL) synthetic non-aqueous base fluid (NABF) which is used for drilling muds in deep-sea drilling. This BRL certification puts NiQuan’s GTL products amongst the best in their class, and at a 100 per cent environmentally friendly level,” the company said.