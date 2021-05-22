NiQuan looking for more money

NIQUAN Energy is seeking to raise between US$30 million and US$40 million in private short-term financing to meet its operational expenses.
In addition, the loan would contribute toward repairing the plant, the hydrocracker system, which was damaged during an early-morning explosion on April 7.
The balance will be used to pay some noteholders of its US$120 million bond due by June 30.
While NiQuan has refused to share details of the short-term financing, the Sunday Express was told that the lead on the transaction was JMMB Securities.
The financing is a US-dollar transaction and it would carry an interest rate in the region of five per cent for three months, which works out to be an annualised rate of 22 per cent. A businessman, who was asked whether he was interested in participating in the offer, said the minimum investment was US$1 million.
The Sunday Express was told NiQuan expects a payout from its international London-based insurer, which it expects would contribute to repayment of a portion of the short-term financing.
Since the explosion, the company has faced several setbacks, including having to delay a proposed US$175 million bond, which would have re-financed the US$120 million for the next decade.
The plant was officially opened on March 9 by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
The term sheet of the US$175 million bond is dated March 10.
One investor explained to the Sunday Express that the company was in the process of meeting a checklist for Lenders’ Reliability Test (LRT), a prerequisite for the bond, when the explosion happened. This is why NiQuan was unable to float it.
Malcolm Wells, NiQuan’s vice-president of corporate affairs, told the Sunday Express the company does not discuss commercial issues.
Last month, Wells told Express Business: “The recent incident at the plant has caused us to revisit the timing of our original funding plan. We have adapted that timing and engaged with our financial stakeholders, and we have full confidence in our revised schedule. The details are company confidential.”
NiQuan is the vision of its founder Ainsley Gill, who bought the incomplete and abandoned Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant from Petrotrin (now Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited (TPHL) for US$35 million after it was relegated to scrap iron.
According to the documents in the company’s registry, NiQuan is owned by NiQuan Energy, registered in Washington DC (10,702,216 ordinary shares), M&J Services (10,000 ordinary shares), Petrotrin (25,000,000 Class B Preference Shares) and The Beacon Insurance Company (167,000 Class C Preference Shares).
Niquan’s financial status
Details of Niquan’s financial status are found in its investor document, which accompanied the aborted March 10 bond offering.
Already, it has a US$120 million debt facility, which was due in January, but was extended to June 30, 2021.
On its balance sheets, as of December 2020, the gas-to-liquids company had US$400,000 in cash and cash equivalents.
Its salaries and benefits costs, according to the document, are expected to average US$511,333 a month for 2021.
As for its debts?
An examination of reasons advanced by NiQuan’s for the proposed US$175 million bond give some indication:
• Repay the US$120 million bridge loan, which had ballooned to US$126.1 million by March 2021;
• Repay a Petrotrin Note of US$14.7 million;
• Redeem Government’s US$12.5 million in preference shares at a cost of US$14.7 million;
• Pay a promissory note of US$4.5 million, which is an amount due to related parties, recognised as indebtedness;
• Fund a debt reserve account to the tune of US$8.2 million;
• Provide cash for the balance sheet of the company of US$1.5 million;
• Pay transaction fees of US$5.3 million.
In June 2018, Republic Bank Ltd arranged and underwrote a one-year bridge loan of US$24.5 million for NiQuan to complete Phase 1A of the project. Phase 1A of the project involved a thorough technical inspection of the plant, and the drawing up of a detailed scope of works to bring the plant to full production.
The one-year bridge loan was at a fixed interest rate of a three-month LIBOR plus 15 per cent, which averaged 16.67 per cent over the period.
The bridge loan was subsequently replaced by a US$87.8 million facility in July 2019, also arranged by Republic Bank.
That second loan was for 18 months and was due in January 2021.
Express Business had reported that Republic Bank was replaced as arranger by JMMB Securities, which also arranged the refinancing of the US$87.8 million facility and raised an additional US$32.2 million. That brought NiQuan’s total debt to US$120 million. Those funds were also due in January 2021.
To be able to access future funding and to meet payments which will become due in June and thereafter, NiQuan will need to start commercial production of zero-suphur diesel and naphtha.
And the company will need to maintain its ratings to tap into future financing.
Ratings
On Friday, Caribbean rating agency CariCRIS lowered the assigned NiQuan’s ratings by two notches to CariA- (Foreign and Local Currency Ratings) on the regional rating scale, and ttA- on the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national scale.
“Our lowering of the assigned ratings is driven by the multiple consecutive delays by NETL in achieving full-scale commercial production, with an incident at the plant that occurred in April 2021 expected to further delay production by at least another five months. These delays have resulted in the company’s inability to effectively conclude the refinancing of its existing US $120 million debt facility, thereby increasing its credit risk profile. CariCRIS also assigned a stable outlook on the ratings,” the agency said.
“The stable outlook is based on our expectation that, barring any other unforeseen circumstances or events, once commercial operations successfully begin, we expect NETL to be comfortably able to meet all its interest and principal repayments as they come due over the life of the refinanced facility.
“The stable outlook is also supported by the strong actions taken by the company post the incident to prevent recurrence, including the commissioning of an independent Root Cause Analysis report, the recommendations from which are already being implemented.
“However, should NETL not be able to achieve full commercialisation over the next five to eight months, a prerequisite for a successful Lender’s Reliability Test certification (LRT) and refinancing, we may likely lower the company’s ratings again,” it said.
In March 2021, S&P Global Rating assigned a “B” rating to the NiQuan project.
The S& P Global Ratings analysis of the company indicated NiQuan could pay as much as US$5.50 per MMBTU if the six-month average Brent oil price is above US$65 a barrel.