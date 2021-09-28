NiQuan looks to reopen by year end

NIQUAN Energy has set itself a year-end deadline to begin production.
The deadline comes after several setbacks following the March 9 opening of its Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant.
Less than one month after the plant was open, an explosion took place at its facility which is based on the compound of the Petrotrin refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.
NiQuan said the plant’s hydrocracker system failed during an attempted start-up on April 7.
Last week, Malcolm Wells, NiQuan’s vice president of corporate affairs said: “We have completed the root cause assessment and implemented all the recommendations and we are now realigning the business track with a view to being in full production by the end of the year.”
According to NiQuan’s investor document, the GTL plant transforms natural gas into zero-sulfur diesel and naphtha.
In March, during Prime Minister’s Questions, Dr Rowley said NiQuan’s agreement would be with Paria and is expected to earn foreign exchange for the country.
He said the offtake from the plant would be sold to the international market by Paria while the low sulphur diesel would be available to both the local and international markets.
In April, after the incident at the NiQuan facility, the Ministry of Energy appointed a technical team tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion.
The six-member team, led by Craig Boodoo, Senior Petroleum Engineer and acting head Petroleum Operations Management Division included: Yashi Carrington, acting Senior Chemical Engineer; Sean Mahabir, Mechanical Engineer II; Omattee Mathura, Petroleum Inspector III; Neisha Dipnarine, Mechanical Engineer; and Shazil Yarsien, Chemical Engineer.
The Ministry of Energy, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency, and the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services conducted independent investigations.
The Fire Services gave NiQuan clearance to go back into the plant.
The 2021 start-up of gas-to-liquids production is delayed by two years from the company’s original start date in December 2019.
As a result of the delays in starting production, NiQuan raised funding as recently as May to meet its financial commitments.
In May, the company reached out to the open market for short-term financing, between US$30 to $40 million to meet its operational expenses and repairs to the plant and the hydrocracker system.
Financial sources told Express Business that NiQuan was able to raise money, some of which was used to repay some noteholders of its US$120 million bond that was due on June 30.
NiQuan has steadfastly refused to discuss or address commercial issues.
Since the explosion, the company has faced several setbacks including having to delay a proposed US$175 million bond, which would have re-financed the company and set it up for the next decade.
In May, in response to a query from Express Business, Wells had said: “The recent incident at the plant has caused us to revisit the timing of our original funding plan. We have adapted that timing and engaged with our financial stakeholders and we have full confidence in our revised schedule. The details are company confidential.”
Already, it has a US$120 million debt facility which was due in January but was extended to June 30, 2021.
On its balance sheets, as of December 2020, the gas-to-liquids company had US$400,000 in cash and cash equivalents.
Its salaries and benefits costs, according to the document, were expected to average US$511,333 a month for 2021.
Express Business has reported that Republic Bank was replaced as arranger by JMMB Securities, which also arranged the refinancing of the US$87.8 million facility and raised an additional US$32.2 million. That brought NiQuan’s total debt to US$120 million. Those funds were also due in January 2021.
To be able to access future funding and to meet payments which became due in June and after, NiQuan would have needed to start commercial production of zero-sulfur diesel and naphtha and the company would need to maintain its credit ratings to tap into future financing.
Following the incident, the Caribbean rating agency, CariCRIS, lowered NiQuan’s assigned ratings by two notches to CariA- (Foreign and Local Currency Ratings) on the regional rating scale and ttA- on the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national scale.
NiQuan is the vision of its founder Ainsley Gill, who bought the incomplete and abandoned Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant from Petrotrin (now Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited (TPHL) for $35 million after it was relegated to scrap iron.
NiQuan acquired the plant, property and equipment for a cash payment of US$10 million plus US$25 million in preference shares to the debenture holder, Petrotrin.
According to the documents in the company’s registry, NiQuan is owned by NiQuan Energy, registered in Washington DC (10,702,216 ordinary shares), M&J Services Limited (10,000 ordinary shares), Petrotrin (25,000,000 Class B Preference Shares) and The Beacon Insurance Company (167,000 Class C Preference Shares).