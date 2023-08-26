NiQuan plant fully operational again

DESPITE facing a series of setbacks including operational challenges, a fatal incident, and a recent legal loss, NiQuan Energy says it remains resolute in its commitment to security and longevity of commercial operations in Trinidad and Tobago.
And NiQuan says its determination is evidenced not just in the courtroom but also through its ongoing efforts to enhance safety protocols.
One of the most recent challenges facing NiQuan was the loss of its bid for an injunction against the Government to compel the State to resume its natural gas supply.
On Monday High Court Judge Kevin Ramcharan dismissed NiQuan’s application for an injunction against the Trinidad and Tobago Upstream Downstream Energy Operations Company Ltd and the Office of the Attorney General.
NiQuan said it will be filing an appeal with the Court of Appeal seeking to reverse that decision.
“NiQuan will appeal the denial of its request for interim mandatory and prohibitory injunctions and declaratory relief to compel Trinidad and Tobago Upstream Downstream Energy Operations Company Limited (“UD”) to fulfil its contractual obligation to supply gas to NiQuan’s clean energy GTL production facility in accordance with the terms of the Gas Sales Contract with UD,” NiQuan stated.
NiQuan filed for interim injunctive and declaratory relief with the High Court of Trinidad and Tobago, asking the court to grant the interim relief to, amongst other things, “protect the sanctity of the contract’ requiring the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to provide NiQuan with the required supply of natural gas, on a guaranteed basis, which is to say not subject to availability of gas or curtailment, and from sources other than the National Gas Company, in order to maintain production at the GTL clean energy facility,” the company stated.
NiQuan said the lawsuit also named the Attorney General as a respondent on behalf of the Ministry of Energy, which originally devised the concept of the Government supplying gas to the project from sources other than the NGC and which arrangements were approved by the Cabinet.
Trinidad and Tobago Upstream Downstream Energy Operations Company Ltd was created purposely by the Government to enter into the GSC with NiQuan and the government was therefore included in the legal proceedings.
On March 8, 2021 NiQuan’s GTL plant was officially opened.
But its story began long before and includes several legal battles.
In 2005 Petrotrin and World GTL embarked upon a joint venture to build, finance and operate a gas-to-liquids plant in Trinidad.
The GTL plant at Pointe-a-Pierre was envisaged as one of the largest of its type in the Western hemisphere.
GTL is a technology that converts natural gas to diesel and other transport fuels.
Funding for the project was arranged in 2007 and one of the conditions of the loan was the completion of construction by 2009.
The loan was for US$125 million and was supported by a debenture that captured all of the proposed GTL assets in favour of the lenders, represented by Credit Suisse.
In 2009 the plant was over-budget and behind schedule and Credit Suisse resigned as the collateral agent.
In October 2011, NiQuan Energy LLC, an American corporation, expressed interest in acquiring the project.
During its official opening, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley noted the “long and, at times, tumultuous history of this plant”.
“I have said before that the internal management of the project by Petrotrin and WGTL was an undeniable failure, and this remains true. However, fortunately for this gas-to-liquids plant, the Petrotrin and WGTL failure was not the end of the road. The Government set out to make the best of a situation over which we had little control in the past,” Rowley said then.
“Recognising the NiQuan project as an opportunity for the country to gain some benefit from an investment which otherwise could not have been operationalised, the Government facilitated this project by sourcing and securing a supply of gas to the plant, to a maximum of 31 mmscf per day, through the Trinidad and Tobago Upstream Downstream Energy Operations Company Limited,” he said.
Rowley outlined what he described as the victories of NiQuan and the gas-to-liquids plant.
“I will begin with the financial benefits. In 2018 when NiQuan acquired the plant, Petrotrin received a cash payment of US$10 million, with the remaining US$25 million to be paid in Preference Shares. To complete the plant, a further capital injection of approximately US$125 million was required,” Rowley said.
“Additionally, the Government is expected to receive $2 billion in taxes and statutory payments over the life of the project. NiQuan’s investment represents the first major private investment in the downstream energy sector in recent times, despite difficulties in the global markets,” he said.
Rowley said the gas-to-liquids plant is a prime example of the successful development of the country’s export potential of higher value-added products, through the collaboration of the private sector, the banking sector and the Government.
“This is the manner of collaboration that is necessary to stimulate activity within our economy, and to aid in the country’s post-pandemic recovery,” Rowley stated.
“NiQuan has led the way out of what some called a junkyard, using a good business plan, superb expertise, cooperation and determination. As the state has successfully restructured Petrotrin, at this very location, it has left similar openings for the private sector, using the same attributes, to find opportunities to revive the existing suite of equipment which are available here. In the coming weeks the Guaracara refinery will be put out for interested proposals and we await the outcome of any successful accompaniment to NiQuan at historic Pointe-a-Pierre,” he said.
At approximately 6.35 a.m. on April 7, 2021, however, just one month after its official opening, the company’s gas-to-liquids plant suffered an equipment failure during the start-up of the — hydrocracker system.
This resulted in the blowout of the DA-301 system part of the product cleaning process, and caused a fire.
The explosion caused by the incident rocked several areas in south Trinidad.
The Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) ordered that the plant be shut down.
While undergoing a phased process trying to build its way to being fully commissioned, NiQuan a second incident occurred at its plant.
On June 15, Allanlane Ramkissoon, a pipe-fitter with Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES), suffered severe burns while conducting preparatory work for planned maintenance works on the NiQuan plant.
Ramkissoon was flown to Colombia for treatment but eventually passed away.
NiQuan was hit was another prohibition notice by OSHA pertaining to the particular activity associated with the purging and steaming of the piping in question.
NiQuan told Express that they have completed an investigation into the incident resulting in Ramkissoon’s death and all of the prohibitions put in place by OSHA have been removed.
“Our external, root cause analysis and investigation (the RCA) of the incident has been completed by leading independent professionals from the downstream gas industry. NiQuan has provided the findings and our actions taken to implement all recommendations arising out of the RCA to OSHA and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries,” NiQuan stated.
“As a result OSHA has lifted all prohibitions. OSHA’s investigation into the fatality is continuing. There were no prohibitions from the MOEEI or any other regulatory body,” NiQuan stated.
NiQuan said the plant is therefore “fully operational” when there is available gas supply.
NiQuan stated that it has produced 15,000 barrels in the last year with a limited supply of gas.
“We are awaiting resumption of the supply of gas from UD as required by our GSC. All critical corrective recommendations and non-critical preventative recommendations from the RCA have been implemented and addressed by NiQuan leading to receipt of its Certificate of Compliance from OSHA,” it stated.
NiQuan said has successfully completed and operated the world’s first commercial small-scale GTL Plant, which has been producing clean, biodegradable, near-zero sulphur products since 2022.