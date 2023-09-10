NiQuan says plant ‘fully operational’

NIQUAN Energy Ltd says claims made in the Parliament on Friday that it is still shut down following a fatal incident earlier this year are false.
According to NiQuan, the only thing hampering its operations at this time is gas supply shortages from its supplier.
On Friday in the Lower House, Energy Minister Stuart Young, in response to questions by Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh, said “as far as I am aware NiQuan has not resumed operations”.
However, in a response to emailed questions from the Express, NiQuan said:
“On 23 August 2023, OSHA confirmed that NiQuan has complied with the prohibition notice, and OSHA has therefore removed it.
The NiQuan GTL Plant ‘is still down’ because of the lack of gas supply from its supplier.”
On June 15, Allanlane Ramkissoon, a pipe-fitter with Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES), suffered severe burns while conducting preparatory work for planned maintenance works on the NiQuan plant.
Ramkissoon was flown to Colombia for treatment but eventually passed away.
NiQuan was hit with a prohibition notice by OSHA pertaining to the particular activity associated with the purging and steaming of the piping in question
“Our external, root cause analysis and investigation (the RCA) of the incident has been completed by leading independent professionals from the downstream gas industry. NiQuan has provided the findings and our actions taken to implement all recommendations arising out of the RCA to OSHA and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MOEEI). As a result OSHA has lifted all prohibitions. OSHA’s investigation into the fatality is continuing. There were no prohibitions from the MOEEI or any other regulatory body,” NiQuan told the Express.
NiQuan said its plant is fully operational when there is available gas supply in the quantities contracted under its Gas Sales Contract (GSC) with Trinidad and Tobago Upstream Downstream Energy Operations Company Ltd (UD) and has produced 15,000 barrels in the last year with a limited supply of gas.
“We are awaiting resumption of the supply of gas from UD as required by our GSC. All critical corrective recommendations and non-critical preventative recommendations from the RCA have been implemented and addressed by NiQuan leading to receipt of its Certificate of Compliance from OSHA,” NiQuan stated.
Last month High Court judge Kevin Ramcharan dismissed an application by NiQuan for an injunction against the Trinidad and Tobago Upstream Downstream Energy Operations Company Ltd and the Office of the Attorney General.
NiQuan said its notice of appeal, appealing the ruling of Justice Ramcharan made on August 21 has been filed with the Court of Appeal.
“The grounds of appeal were included in the Notice of Appeal filed, and following the filing of written submission by NiQuan, UD and the Attorney General, a hearing date will be fixed by the Court of Appeal judges,” it stated.