NIQUAN Energy has achieved “commercial-readiness status”.
In a newspaper advertisement published yesterday, the company said it has achieved “on-specification product and delivery of its products to its storage tanks.”
“This historic milestone positions NiQuan’s as having the first commercial small-scale GTL plant of its kind in the world and the first operational plant of its kind in the Western Hemisphere,” the advertisement said.
The NiQuan plant has a nameplate capacity of 2,400 barrels a day, producing paraffinic GTL diesel and naphtha that have near-zero sulphur content and near-zero aromatics.
The advertisement quoted the company’s chief executive Ainsley Gill as saying: “It’s only impossible until it’s achieved. With this level of commercial readiness, there is now a viable, commercial, and competitive alternative to crude oil delivered-diesel which advances the decarbonisation and emission-reduction targets under the COP26 Heads of Agreements. This is blue-to-green solution. Clean blue natural gas converted to 100 per cent green biodegradable GTL diesel.”
An explosion in April 2021 at Niquan’s Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant located on Heritage’s compound at Pointe-a-Pierre delayed the company’s start of production by 18 months.
In April 2022, the plant was given limited approval by the Ministry of Energy to reintroduce natural gas to its facility.
Last month, it was granted full approval by the Ministry of Energy to resume operations.
However, the National Workers Union (NWU) is expressing concern about the plant’s operation, arguing that it should not be restarted.
In a news release yesterday, Gerry Kangalee, education and research officer of the NUW, observed that the explosion shook the fenceline communities of Marabella, Vistabella, Gasparillo, Plaisance Park and surrounding areas and caused consternation and horror to residents and visitors to the area.
“The Southern Marines Steelband Foundation, the oldest existing steelband in the Greater San Fernando area and an institution in Marabella, had called for the reports of the authorised investigative agencies to be published and that Niquan and the agencies responsible for the reports hold consultations with the residents of Marabella and surrounding areas. In the absence of these demands, the Southern Marines Steelband Foundation insists that the plant not be restarted,” it said in a press statement yesterday.
“The National Workers Union (NWU) supported the position and reiterated the calls that the reports of the Occupational Safety and Health Authority, the Environmental Management Authority and the Ministry of Energy be published and that, along with the company, discussions be held with residents of the community so that any fears of a repeat of that horrendous day be allayed,” it said.