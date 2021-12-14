NiQuan targets Q1 start-up

Niquan Energy has set a new target date for the start of its Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant—the first quarter of 2022.
In a statement to Express Business, Niquan said the company has been working assiduously with its contractors and is well advanced to complete all necessary safety processes items according to Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP) and Layers of Protection Analysis (LOPA) standards, in preparation for the restart of the GTL plant.
“Once all safety measures have been implemented and accepted by NiQuan’s engineer of record, the plant will be brought back up to full commercial operation producing at a nameplate capacity of 2400bpd. The target date for that accomplishment is now set for 1st quarter 2022,” the statement said.
It noted that the company is also working with all the regulatory bodies—the Ministry of Energy & Energy Industries (MEEI), Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA)—to becoming operational.
The last Sunday Express had reported that nine months after an explosion took place at Niquan’s GTL plant an investigation is yet to be completed on the circumstances surrounding it.
Niquan’s statement noted that the MEEI’s regulatory process is standard.
“Consistent with this requirement is the appointment of a Certified Verification Agent (CVA) who is the MEEI’s representative on the plant to ensure all plant and process works meets all applicable codes and standards as they are being implemented. This is essentially a verification authority for assurance on behalf of the MEEI. The CVA has been working with NiQuan since 2019.
“As NiQuan completes required works and begin to re-start the plant, the MEEI will issue provisional approvals on a step-by-step basis––from the Company bringing gas onto site, to lighting the boiler, through the reformer, FT Reactors, all the way to storage of product in the NiQuan tanks with final approval only being provided after the plant is fully up and running. For example, when NiQuan needed approval for the reintroduction of natural gas to the boiler to carry out steam cleaning of various vessels and piping just after the incident, the Company provided documents and received the appropriate approval.
NiQuan said the good news also is that products generated and salvaged by the plant prior to the blowout incident of April 7, 2021, have been independently certified by a reputable environment testing laboratory, Bio Research Laboratory (BRL). Their finding is that NiQuan’s paraffinic GTL Diesel is 100 per cent biodegradable and non-toxic, and has the same properties as a gas-to-liquid (GTL) synthetic non-aqueous base fluid (NABF) which is used for drilling muds in deep-sea drilling. This BRL certification puts NiQuan’s GTL products amongst the best in their class, and at a 100 per cent environmentally friendly level.
“The industry-leading publication “Decarbonization Technology”, in its November 2021—COP26 special edition, states that GTL as a fuel, clean diesel, is a clean transition fuel, ideal for at least an interim period through 2050/60 as an alternative next-generation fuel, highly capable of reducing polluting emissions.
“NiQuan, as a Clean Energy Company, is honouring its part to meet the distinctly desirable COP26 global Initiatives, and is doing this right here in Trinidad and Tobago as a breakthrough accomplishment,” the statement said.
The NiQuan project goes as far back as September 2005, when State-owned Petrotrin entered into a project agreement with World GTL Inc. to construct, and operate a gas-to-liquid plant on Petrotrin’s refinery compound at Pointe-a-Pierre.
In a statement to Parliament on June 29, 2018, deceased Minister of Energy Franklin Khan said: “The project was plagued by delays and cost overruns and by 2009, the project cost had ballooned to more than twice the initial budgeted cost...Delays in the Project meant that production milestones would not be achieved and would constitute a default event under the loan agreement.”
The project budget of US$165 million was funded by a loan of US$125 million from Credit Suisse,
Petrotrin placed the joint venture company World GTL Trinidad Ltd into receivership on September 25, 2009.
NiQuan was formally opened on March 9, 2021, and the explosion followed less than one month later.
In March this year, during the Prime Minister’s questions, Dr Rowley said NiQuan’s agreement would be with Paria and is expected to earn foreign exchange for the country.
He said the offtake from the plant would be sold to the international market by Paria, while the low-sulphur diesel will be available both to the local and international market.
The 2021 start-up of production was more than two years later than the originally projected startup in December 2019.
As a result, NiQuan had to raise funds as recently as May to meet its financial commitments.
In May, the company reached out to the local capital market for short-term financing of between US$30 to $40 million to meet its operation expenses, repairing the plant and the hydrocracker system.