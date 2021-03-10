FROM today, the National Lotteries Control Board’s (NLCB) says it will be paying less money to the International Game Technology PLC (IGT) to provide technology to run NLCB games and to handle all its marketing and promotions.
IGT has been the sole provider of these services to the NLCB since 1993. Its service provider fee is calculated as a percentage of NLCB sales.
NLCB chairman Eustace Nancis told a Public Accounts Committee meeting yesterday that under the new three-year contract with IGT, which comes into effect today, the NLCB will save $100 million over the next three years.
He said previously, the NLCB was paying IGT 6.75 per cent of sales.
“As from tomorrow (today), we are paying 5.6 per cent for the first year, 5.3 per cent for the second year and the third year, five per cent…so an overall average saving of five per cent over the next three years,” he indicated.
Nancis said the new arrangement is based on international benchmark fees, which is between four to five per cent of sales.
Earlier in the proceedings, PAC chairman Davendranath Nancoo said he was “extremely concerned” that despite advice from auditing firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers that the marketing fee arrangement with IGT was not based on industry standards, the NLCB did not address this issue in negotiations with IGT.
NLCB chief executive officer Camille Forde responded that the NLCB would have liked to address the issue but there was insufficient time to do so in the negotiation process.
Forde revealed that the NLCB approved a revised policy on sponsorships on January 28, where applications over $10,000 must get a unanimous approval of the company’s sponsorship committee.
Recipients of funding from the NLCB include non-governmental organisations, religious organisations, sports teams/clubs, steelbands, schools, private companies, state enterprises and statutory authorities.
Forde said members of the public are free to write to the committee to request sponsorship.
Forde said last year the NLCB spent $23,262,521 on sponsorships, compared to $25,735,266 spent in 2019.
Nancoo observed that while there were fewer sporting and cultural activities last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NLCB spent almost the same amount of money on sponsorships last year as it did in 2019.
Lotto agents owing NLCB
Meanwhile, NLCB financial consultant Wendy Dwarika told the Public Accounts Committee that over 30 NLCB lotto agents currently owe the NLCB.
She said the company was on a collection drive to recover the outstanding sums of money.
“This particular area is of priority to us,” she said.
“We have been taking legal action against the long outstanding agents. We have collected on a few. They are with two of our lawyers as well...external counsel,” she noted.
The NLCB said weekly sales target for each gaming agent terminal is $25,000.
Agents received a commission of eight per cent on sales.
She said 30 agents acknowledged their debt and agreed to repay the NLCB over a period of time but failed to do so.
She said other agents who owe the NLCB have not reached out to the company to arrange a payment plan.
She said the terminals of agents in arrears are turned off until they settle their arrears.