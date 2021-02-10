Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Davendranath Tancoo has once again slammed officials from the Ministry of Finance for failing to provide information regarding the financial affairs of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB).
It is the second time in under a month that Tancoo has taken the Ministry to task for not providing the information.
During a virtual sitting of the PAC in January, Tancoo said the Ministry’s lack of communication was “disrespectful” and the committee could not continue the sitting at the time.
The committee convened yesterday and Tancoo again expressed his dissatisfaction with the information presented by the Ministry, saying many of the bad practices committed by the NLCB are recurrent.
“Having reviewed previous responses from 2019 and before, it is clear that these issues remain perennial and there seems to be no urgency on the part of the Ministry of Finance or the NLCB to have the issues and queries and concerns that have been raised by previous public accounts committees resolved in any formal fashion,” he stated.
Tancoo said this was extremely concerning as the NLCB has been operating “as a runaway horse”, spending billions of dollars over the last few years with no audit and inadequate accountability.
“Multiple policies are missing with no timelines identified as to when these things are going to be resolved. Essential checks and balances are missing and have been so for many years.”
Tancoo said while the committee should have been discussing the issues facing the NLCB during yesterday’s meeting, these were all issues that had been raised in previous committee meetings over the years.
Among those issues is the NLCB’s outstanding audited financial statements. Tancoo said there had been no financial statements submitted to the Auditor General from as far back as 2013.
The Ministry of Finance submitted a response to the committee saying that the statements for 2013 to 2017 are currently being done and are expected to be completed within two months.
However, Tancoo said he was not comforted by this as the Ministry had made several previous promises to submit the statements over the years.
“There seems to be no urgency in getting the financial statements complete,” he said.
Tancoo said this was unacceptable as the Ministry of Finance manages Government expenditure and should treat the situation with more urgency.
Asked if there was something specific preventing the NLCB from providing the information, NLCB Director Camille Forde said the organisation experiences staffing issues as well as not having the people qualified to undertake certain tasks.
NLCB Chairman Eustace Nancis added that the Covid-19 pandemic also caused delays. However, Nancoo said these were unacceptable excuses.
“This is the 2013 financial statements we are talking about. Covid-19 was last year,” he noted.
Tancoo said the NLCB is in breach of its fiduciary duty by failing to submit its financial statements on time.